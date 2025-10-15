Zimbabwe: Mutoya Hails Ausc Region 5 Marathon's Triumphant Return

Five years after disappearing from the regional calendar, the African union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Marathon returned in style over the weekend, with South Africa hosting a colourful edition that drew athletes from across the continent.

The event, first launched in 2016, is part of Region 5's drive to promote sport, inclusivity, unity and healthy living. This year's race ran under the theme "Africa United", leaving AUSC Region 5 chief executive officer Stanley Mutoya, beaming with pride.

"We are very happy to note that even after the setback we experienced with Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, we found a way to get the event back and start activating again," said Mutoya. "We wanted to start last year but encountered a few technicalities because the recovery after Covid was a bit slow, so we decided to re-organise."

Region 5 is made up of 10 member countries: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Each member is expected to field a Government-supported team, although the race also welcomes clubs, national federations, individuals and even participants from outside the region.

Hosts South Africa were joined by Angola, Malawi, Eswatini and Namibia, while Kenya also sent athletes. South Africa-based runners from Zimbabwe and Lesotho took part under their respective clubs, including Zimbabwe's own Rutendo Nyahora and Charles Soza in the 10km race.

Having been shelved for five years due to the pandemic, the marathon returned in a condensed format centred on the 21,1km half marathon, supported by 10km, 5km and one-mile (1,6km) fun and inclusive races. The event remains World Athletics accredited.

Previous editions were hosted by Malawi (2016), Mozambique (2017) and Namibia (2018 and 2019). Beyond competition, the marathon has evolved into a cultural and business showcase, and this year's edition was no different. Stalls lined the venue with local entrepreneurs displaying beadwork, jewellery, handbags and crafts.

"It's the confluence of sport, arts and culture, which defines who we are as Africans," Mutoya said.

"Our intention is to make it a business expo too, where entities linked to sport, from energy drinks to gyms and insurance companies, can connect with communities.

"We're happy that we had over 4 000 participants, with more than 40 percent being women. We also saw many young children and teenagers taking part. That's a key target group for us because we're trying to tackle issues such as drugs and substance abuse."

CAA Southern Region president Zakhele Dlamini echoed the sense of pride and unity.

"Africa United, that is our motto," he said. "We're happy that, besides the 10-member countries, we also welcomed athletes from other African nations. This shows that sport truly unites people. We look forward to even more participants in future editions."

The next AUSC Region 5 Marathon is set for October 9, 2026.