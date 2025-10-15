Zimbabwe: Wasteful Warriors Lose!

Polokwane, South Africa — Lesotho.........................(0)1

Zimbabwe.........................0

SAME script. Same heartbreak. Different night.

The Warriors dominated, created chance after chance, and still walked away with nothing.

Lesotho's substitute Hlompho Kalake delivered the dagger in stoppage time, smashing home a volley that condemned Zimbabwe to yet another painful defeat in their final 2026 World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium last night.

It was brutal. Michael Nees' men had bossed possession, camped in Lesotho's half, and should have sealed the game long before that cruel twist. But as has become their story, they couldn't finish the job.

The loss means Zimbabwe end their campaign without a single win, five draws, five defeats, and not much to celebrate.

Both teams were already out of contention for next year's finals in North America, but the Warriors were desperate to bow out with pride. Instead, they leave with heads down and hearts heavy.

Nees shuffled his deck, making several changes to give fringe players a run. Divine Lunga missed out after a bereavement, while Tawanda Maswanhise was unavailable due to a passport issue.

Those who came in gave everything. Bill Antonio tormented defenders, Prince Dube stretched the backline, but both missed good chances.

Substitute Daniel Msendami, drafted in late after Thando Ngwenya's injury, blew the best of the lot when he failed to lift the ball over the advancing Lesotho keeper Benedict Sekhoane.

Then came the gut punch. One quick break. One cross. One perfect volley. Kalake's strike tore through Zimbabwe's defence and their spirit.

Coach Nees couldn't hide his frustration.

"Disappointed. Not the result we wanted. Everything came as anticipated, the long balls, the counterattacks from Lesotho, where they are really strong.

"But at the end, we lose 1-0 in the final minute. That's very bitter and very difficult. We need to find a way to bring the ball in the net.

"We don't score enough when we have chances. We don't shoot accurately or pass when a teammate is free. We lack the final decision making, the final concentration.

"Similar situation like against Rwanda. Almost a deja vu. If you don't score, you get punished, and today we got punished in the final minute."

Nees said they tried different combinations up front but the team still struggled where it matters most.

"We have no option but to continue working. We tried different players, different combinations up front, but the finishing problem runs through all levels of our football. We cannot rely on Knowledge [Musona]; he was suspended."

It's a damning end to a campaign that promised more than it delivered. The Warriors, proud as ever, leave the qualifiers winless, their search for rhythm still painfully unfinished.

Teams

Lesotho: Benedict Sekhoane, Jonas Thabang, Matlabe Fusi (Motebang Sera 82), Makhele Thabo, Motlomelo Mkhwanazi, Rethabile Mokokoane, Lehlohonolo Matsau (Hlompho Kalake 70), Mphale Mphalaole, Jane Thabantso (Tsepang Sefali 70), Calvin Snyders, Jane Tsotleho (Tsepo Toloane 35).

Zimbabwe: Elvis Chipezeze, Jordan Zemura, Jonah Fabisch (Marvelous Nakamba 46), Brendon Galloway, Bill Antonio (Daniel Msendami 79), Walter Musona (Khama Billiat 61), Emmanuel Jalai, Prince Dube, Tawanda Chirewa (Terrence Dzvukamanja 79), Gerald Takwara (Godknows Murwira 44), Marshal Munetsi.