Zimbabwe: Chinese Embassy Orders Investors to Observe Zim Laws

China has ordered its citizens to strictly adhere to legal and regulatory frameworks in their business operations in Zimbabwe, the Chinese Embassy in Harare has said.

In a statement yesterday, Ambassador Zhou Ding said compliance with Zimbabwean laws was the foundation of all operations and all disputes must be resolved through proper legal channels. They emphasised strict control over firearms, prohibiting illegal possession, while mandating that any legally authorised firearms be managed according to relevant regulations.

Compliance with Zimbabwean laws and regulations was the non-negotiable foundation of all operations, said the embassy in the statement.

"In the event of criminal incidents such as theft, burglary or robbery, while ensuring your personal safety, your immediate priority is to report the incident to the local police without delay," said the Chinese Ambassador.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Should the police be unreachable or unable to dispatch officers immediately, you should remain calm and composed, and try to avoid any direct confrontation," said Ambassador Zhou.

"The illegal possession of firearms is strictly prohibited. The storage and use of any legally authorised firearms must be managed with the highest level of control and in full compliance with relevant regulations.

"Act as a partner in Zimbabwe's development. Wherever possible, engage with local communities respectfully and responsibly. Consistently uphold fair labour practices, and demonstrate environmental stewardship in line with all relevant laws and regulations."

The Chinese Embassy in Harare added that corporate social responsibility initiatives are strongly encouraged as visible expressions of goodwill.