Zimbabwe: USE Social Media Responsibly - Minister

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has called for the responsible use of social media.

This comes after social media was awash with a fictitious document purporting to be an Intelligence and Risk Assessment Report, which violated the rights of people mentioned in there.

In that regard, Dr Muswere emphasised the importance and responsibility in terms of social media usage.

"We have been watching media platforms closely and would like to urge all Zimbabweans to use social media responsibly," he said in a statement last night.

"The Second Republic, under the leadership of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, has made significant strides in ensuring freedom of expression for all citizens.

"However, this freedom should not be interpreted as permission to violate our cyber laws which include the Cyber and Data Protection Act and the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

"These Acts outline that any person who unlawfully and intentionally by means of a computer or information system makes available, broadcasts or distributes data to any other person concerning an identified or identifiable person knowing it to be false with intent to cause psychological or economic harm shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment."

Dr Muswere urged all Zimbabweans to adhere to these laws in order to maintain the economic development being enjoyed in the country at the moment. "Let's focus on Vision 2030 and work together to foster a safe and harmonious environment for all," he said.