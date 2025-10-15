Zimbabwe: Tears and Tributes As First Lady Bids Farewell to Brave Adrian

Mutare — A sombre atmosphere filled St Joseph's Primary School in Mutare yesterday as First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa joined multitudes of people gathered to bid farewell to 13-year-old Adrian Tavonga Gurumbadza, whose bravery in the face of a life-threatening illness touched hearts across the nation.

Dr Mnangagwa joined scores of mourners, including Adrian's family, classmates, teachers, and members of the Mutare community, for a heartfelt funeral service to pay her respects to the young boy, who succumbed to kidney cancer last Friday.

Adrian, a Grade Seven pupil at the same school, passed away just days after achieving his two greatest wishes: Meeting the First Lady and completing his Grade Seven examinations.

Barely days after those wishes were fulfilled, the First Lady returned to the Eastern Highlands to bid him farewell, a gesture that reflected her deep compassion and the lasting bond she had formed during her earlier visit to Adrian's hospital ward. Mother Zimbabwe comforted Adrian's grieving parents, Mr Wellington and Mrs Moslin Gurumbadza, as well as relatives, assuring them that their son's courage and story had inspired the entire nation.

Upon her arrival at the funeral service held at St Joseph's Primary School, the First Lady was visibly moved, overcome with emotion as tears flowed freely, a reflection of her deep sorrow and concern.

His schoolmates honoured his memory through music and poetry. The St Joseph's Primary School choir, of which Adrian was a member, opened the event with a touching rendition of "Mwari Huyai . . ." their voices rising in harmony and hope.

The atmosphere grew tender as four learners stepped forward to recite poems in English and Shona, telling the story of Adrian, a young boy whose dreams came true before his passing.

Through their words, they shared Adrian's heartfelt wishes to meet the First Lady and to write his examinations, dreams that were beautifully fulfilled. One poem described him as a bright, determined soul who left the world content, his final moments wrapped in joy and peace.

The learners also expressed profound gratitude to the First Lady for her boundless love and compassion, acknowledging her role in making Adrian's dreams a reality and showing kindness beyond measure.

As the coffin, adorned with fresh flowers, was carried to its resting place at Yeovil Cemetery, emotions ran high. There was sorrow for a young life lost too soon, but also gratitude for a child whose final days were marked by the fulfilment of his dreams.

Speaking during the funeral wake, the First Lady said President Dr Mnangagwa, who was presiding over the burial of a national hero in Harare, had conveyed his condolences to the family and community through her.

"The President said he is deeply saddened by the loss of the child. May you be comforted, and may God walk with the young man. It is painful to lose a child, especially at such a tender age when we look to them as the hope of a brighter future," she said.

The First Lady also expressed her personal condolences.

"As for me, I say, Adrian, my son, go well. I am grateful for the bond we shared and the words you spoke. I heard them. When my time comes, you will welcome me. Pray for us, and may your path remain pure.

"At this moment, we do not know where your spirit is, but may God go with you and give you rest until you reach eternal life," she said.

Mother Zimbabwe said she had bonded with Adrian not only in body but in spirit, revealing that she had dreamt of him last Thursday before his passing on Friday, when in the dream he said, "Amai, you are troubled, but I am at peace."

"May God guide his spirit and grant him eternal rest, for it is God who said, 'Let the little ones come to me.' We may not know where his spirit is now, but we pray that God walks with him and gives him everlasting peace.

"I can see the deep pain in the hearts of both his mother and father. We always carry hope when we see a child grow and progress, but now I am deeply touched and pained. This child belonged to all of us. A mother's child, once born, becomes everyone's child," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa commended Adrian's dedication to his studies, urging his peers to follow in his footsteps and to stay away from drugs and other social vices.

He said, 'Tell my friends that I will pass with six units. Tell others to work hard because I will make it with six units. Keep working hard in school.' Let his final words be a lesson to all of you.

"Do not take life lightly. Desist from drug and substance abuse, which is destroying the lives of our innocent children and our nation," she said.

Mother Zimbabwe also reflected on her last moments with Adrian.

"When I heard about Adrian's wish to see me, I left Harare at 6 am and arrived by 9am. His body was weak. He looked straight at me; no words came out, but his eyes spoke volumes.

"I sat beside him and asked, 'Do you know me?' He said, 'Yes, I know you, you are Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Lady. Thank you for coming to see me," she said.

First Lady said that during that visit, she took time to embrace Adrian, who felt comforted and drifted into a peaceful sleep.

"He said, 'I am happy you came. Please tell my parents that if I die, they should bury me near my grandfather.' I asked the parents what had caused his illness, and they said it was cancer," she said.

The caring Mother Zimbabwe provided Adrian with all the essential medicines for his treatment, along with a get-well card and a bouquet of flowers.

As a concerned mother, the First Lady also ensured that additional medication was sourced from Harare and delivered the same day.

Dr Mnangagwa recalled the moment she personally fed Adrian.

"I rarely drink Cascade (a soft drink), but that day I told my team to load some into the car. When I reached Adrian, he coincidentally asked for a drink a Cascade, specifically. I took a few cold ones from the car and gave them to him.

"He could barely open his mouth. His mother gave him the drink, and he said, 'Give it to the First Lady so that she can feed me.' I did so. He took a small sip, then stopped, his teeth clenched slightly," she said.

The First Lady said that after returning to Harare, she was encouraged to hear that Adrian had shown signs of recovery, but was later heartbroken to learn of his passing.

She also paid tribute to the school for supporting Adrian and ensuring he completed his examinations.

"To the teachers, thank you for your great work in keeping children away from drugs and ensuring they remain in school," she said.

The First Lady expressed gratitude to the staff at St Joseph's Hospital for their commitment and care, saying God had called them for a purpose and urging them to continue assisting others in need.

As Health and Child Care Ambassador, Dr Mnangagwa urged people to prioritise cancer screening, noting that cancer is no longer a disease of the elderly, as Adrian's case had shown.

Mother Zimbabwe also addressed social ills, taking a firm stance against indiscipline at a local school, Nemasase, where some learners had exhibited unruly behaviour.

"We do not want such behaviour in our country. That kind of lifestyle is shameful and destructive. It is not found in any book, and there is no university that teaches such things," she said.

Adrian's father, Mr Wellington Gurumbadza, gave a brief account of his son's illness, saying he had battled cancer for two years before doctors confirmed it was stage four and could no longer be treated.

He said before Adrian was discharged from the hospital, the doctor asked him about his life's wish, but he declined to answer and promised to share it once he got home.

"When we returned home, I kept asking him about his wish. Eventually, he said he wanted to meet the First Lady, but he made the request very respectfully. He even asked, 'Is it possible?' and I told him, 'Yes, you can ask, it may be granted.'

"He said, 'I want to finish writing my Grade 7 exams, but I would love to meet the First Lady and take a photo with her,"' he said.

Mr Gurumbadza said the wish eventually reached the First Lady.

"We are so grateful to her because, after speaking about his wish on Thursday, by Friday she had been informed, and by Saturday morning she had already arrived to see him.

"We truly thank our First Lady for caring so deeply. We were overjoyed, and Adrian was filled with happiness when he saw her. She provided everything he needed: medication for up to three months, cash support, and groceries for up to six months," he said.

He said after the First Lady's visit, Adrian seemed to regain some life and energy, even writing his final examination faster than some of his classmates.

"However, when he was discharged on Wednesday, his condition began to deteriorate again a sign that he was ready to rest in peace after fulfilling his wishes of meeting the First Lady and completing his examinations.

"Adrian would even have video calls with the First Lady, and through her kindness, he found renewed hope and comfort in his final days," he said.

Mr Gurumbadza said the family was deeply thankful to the President and the First Lady.

"If it were not for them, none of this would have been possible. We thank the First Family for everything they did. The bond they created with our family, our community, and the entire Manicaland Province is now unbreakable," he said.

Minister of State for Manicaland Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, said the First Lady's presence during Adrian's time of need reflected unmatched compassion and solidarity.

"This heartfelt gesture provided comfort not only to him, but also to his family, reminding them that they were not alone in their struggle. Your compassion amplifies the spirit of leadership that our community cherishes.

"We shall forever remain deeply indebted to your outpouring compassion as the people of Manicaland. That you immediately responded to Adrian's wish to meet with you truly reflects the servant leadership philosophy that His Excellency, President Dr Mnangagwa, has called upon us to demonstrate."

Minister Mugadza added that Adrian now rests peacefully, knowing that the nation and the First Lady loved him deeply.

"As we gather here today, Your Excellency, let us remember that we are a community bound by shared values of compassion, support, and resilience.

"In times like these, it is essential to stand together, offer our support as you have done here today, and ensure that Adrian's family feels the love and care of those around them," he said.

St Joseph's Primary School Head, Mr Ganyani Itai Collin, thanked the President and the First Lady for their support towards Adrian.

"Adrian was an obedient child, never troublesome. He never gave up on his dreams. We saw an angel in him. He inspired us to have the First Lady here with us today, despite her busy schedule.

"We also thank the students for supporting him. Never give up, just like Adrian, who persevered until he completed his examinations," he said.

As little Adrian was carried to his final resting place, emotions ran high, with both the young and the elderly overcome with sorrow for a life lost too soon. His siblings and schoolmates were visibly shattered, struggling to hold back tears.

Mother Zimbabwe laid wreaths on Adrian's grave.

Adrian was laid to rest amid prayers, tears, and songs of farewell, a final tribute to a life that, though brief, left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Also present were local learners, education officials, church leaders, and hospital staff, who pledged ongoing support to the family.