Somalia: Somali National Army Conducts Planned Operations Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle

Janale, Somalia — Units of the Somali National Army (SNA), specifically the 144th and 145th battalions of the 14th October Brigade, carried out planned military operations on Monday in several villages under the Janaale area in the Lower Shabelle region, according to military officials.

The operation, led by Lieutenant Colonel Abdirahim Mohamed Munye, commander of the 14th October Brigade, targeted hideouts and river crossing points used by Al-Shabaab militants accused of regularly harassing local farmers along the banks of the Shabelle River.

Villages including Malable, Beeraha Baay, Siigaale Bari, and Doonka Daafeedow were among the areas where the SNA conducted the raids. These villages are located within the broader Janaale district, a key area in the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.

"Our forces targeted boats used by Al-Shabaab to cross between both sides of the Shabelle River," said Lt. Col. Munye, speaking to local media. He added that the troops destroyed several of the boats, which the group had reportedly used to transport weapons and fighters.

The commander emphasized that the operations are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's logistical and operational capacity in the region and vowed to continue similar offensives to secure the area and protect civilians.

Al-Shabaab has not issued any statement in response to the military action. Independent verification of casualties or material losses was not immediately available.