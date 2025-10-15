Rwanda: Marie-Immaculée Ingabire to Be Laid to Rest On Thursday

Marie-Immaculée Ingabire, a renowned human rights and anti-corruption activist who passed away on October 9, will be laid to rest on Thursday, October 16, at Rusororo Cemetery, The New Times has learned.

Mourning gatherings are ongoing and will continue until Thursday at her home in Niboyi, Kicukiro.

She was the Chairperson of Transparency International Rwanda (TI Rwanda).

Born in Burundi, Ingabire studied journalism and communication and began her media career in 1994, after returning to Rwanda in the aftermath of the Genocide against the Tutsi. She worked at the then Office Rwandais d'Information (ORINFOR).

On Monday, October 15, Ingabire was eulogised by journalists who praised her legacy in the media.

Speaking at the mourning evening on October 13, Apollinaire Sayinzoga, Ingabire's first Vice Chairperson at T.I Rwanda, described her as someone who lived by principles of justice and transparency.

"While most people may be different from their public voices, Ingabire represented what she discussed in public. Transparency was her life. She responded whenever called and passionately followed up on individual cases," Sayinzoga said.

"Being her assistant was challenging because she was both hardworking and compassionate. She worried over unsolved matters and was willing to go beyond the usual efforts. She made sure she knocked on every door necessary to see people's concerns addressed under her leadership," he added.

Sayinzoga also emphasized that even during times Of sickness, Ingabire strived to attend important organisational events, never seeking pity.

Ambassador Charles Murigande, who worked closely with Ingabire during her time in the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) when he was the Secretary General, described her as an embodiment of the party's key principle of "constructive criticism," which involves identifying and addressing issues for improvement.

"Many members appreciated her because she spoke about issues others tended to remain silent on, often triggering solutions for unspoken challenges," he said.