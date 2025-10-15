Kenya: Ruto Declares Week-Long Mourning for Raila, National Flag to Fly At Half-Mast

Nairobi — President William Ruto has declared a seven-day period of national mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as a foremost statesman and one of Africa's greatest sons.

In a solemn national address from State House, the President announced that the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan missions abroad in honor of the late opposition leader, who died earlier today in Kochi, India.

"Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance. Raila Odinga's name will forever be etched in the story of our Republic -- a story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, and hope," President Ruto said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Ruto confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, in recognition of his decades-long service to the nation.

He announced the formation of a funeral committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga to coordinate all arrangements in consultation with the Odinga family.

The Government of India, at the request of the Kenyan government, has offered to facilitate the repatriation of Raila Odinga's remains.

Mudavadi departs for India

A high-level delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi -- including Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Hassan Joho -- has departed for India to oversee the process. Odinga's widow, Mama Ida Odinga, is also part of the delegation.

President Ruto paid glowing tribute to Raila's enduring legacy, describing him as a once-in-a-generation leader whose ideals transcended politics.

"He endured detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy. His voice spoke for the oppressed, his conviction inspired generations, and his vision shaped the course of our history," he stated.

The President lauded Odinga's lifelong commitment to justice, equity, and freedom, recalling his central role in the struggle for multi-party democracy and constitutional reform.

"He was a colossus of Kenya's modern politics, a patriot of uncommon courage, a Pan-Africanist, and a unifier who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain," he said.

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80 » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

President Ruto appealed to Kenyans to come together in unity during the mourning period, saying Odinga's passing should remind the nation of shared values and a common destiny.

"Let us come together, as he always urged us to do -- not as rivals but as brothers and sisters bound by a shared destiny," Ruto said. "Raila offered a compelling model of principled politics. At critical moments in our nation's journey, he always put Kenya first."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that all his public engagements will be suspended during the mourning period and encouraged other public leaders to do the same as a mark of respect.

The President called on Kenyans to reflect on Raila's life, his struggle, and his contribution to Kenya's democracy.

"We have lost a beacon of courage, a tower of principle, and a father of our democracy. May his soul rest in eternal peace," President Ruto stated.