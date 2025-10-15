Africa: Funding Cuts - Six Critical WFP Operations At Risk

As humanitarian aid dries up, these countries are especially vulnerable

New WFP findings show how deep aid cuts threaten to leave millions without lifesaving assistance - and dramatically push up hunger. These six operations are most at risk:

Afghanistan

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

There are 9.5 million food-insecure people in Afghanistan - a number that WFP fears will rise. WFP has a US$622 million funding shortfall over the next six months. Significant pipeline breaks are likely as early as November, with WFP likely to only reach 8 percent of its target for the winter humanitarian response. In the absence of adequate support, millions will suffer through the winter months.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

In DRC, a record 28 million people - one in four - are food insecure, including 10.3 million in the conflict-hit east. In 2025, WFP planned to assist all 2.3 million people in IPC 4, but only 1 million people have received support this year due to funding gaps. Assistance will be further reduced to 600,000 people from October, with a complete pipeline break looming in February 2026. The country operation has a US$351.7 million funding shortfall over the next six months.

Haiti

In Haiti, more than half of the population - 5.7 million people - is facing acute food insecurity. WFP has been forced to suspend hot meals for recently displaced people and halve monthly rations to people facing emergency level hunger due to delays in funding. The country operation has a US$44 million funding shortfall over the next six months and further pipeline breaks are possible in early 2026. This could impact assistance for more than 300,000 people, with women, children and displaced people being worse hit.

Somalia

In Somalia, 4.4 million people are facing high levels of food insecurity. Pipeline breaks are expected from November and WFP will be forced to reduce the number of people receiving emergency food assistance to just 350,000 people. This follows initial cuts in April which saw the number halve from 2.2 million to 1.1 million. The country operation has a US$98.3 million funding shortfall over the next six months.

South Sudan

There are 7.7 million acutely food insecure people in South Sudan. WFP is operating under severe funding constraints, which have limited the scale of assistance and forced prioritization of communities in emergency and catastrophic levels (IPC4&5) of hunger. All 2.7 million people receiving WFP food assistance get a 50-70 percent ration. From October, food baskets will be missing key food items - such as pulses, cereals, vegetable oil and nutrition products to prevent and treat malnutrition - as WFP faces further pipeline breaks. The country operation has a US$398.9 million funding shortfall over the next six months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sudan

There are 25 million people - half the population - facing acute hunger in Sudan with famine confirmed in areas. WFP assists an average of 4.2 million people each month - including 1.8 million in famine or famine-risk areas. Pipeline breaks are imminent, and WFP urgently requires US$600 million over the next six months to further scale up support to around 8 million people per month - that's what is needed to push back the threat of famine spreading.

Learn more about WFP's operations in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan