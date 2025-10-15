Paul Hinks, Chairman and CEO of New York-based energy investor HYDRO-LINK, and Aimé Sakombi Molendo, Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) sign a Memorandum of Understanding to build a 1,150-kilometer (720 miles), $1.5 billion electricity transmission line between Angola and the DRC.

Washington, DC — Today at the USA-DRC Economic and Investments Forum in Washington, D.C., His H.E. Mr. Aimé Sakombi Molendo, Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Paul Hinks, Chairman and CEO of New York-based energy investor HYDRO-LINK signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a 1,150-kilometer (720 miles), $1.5 billion electricity transmission line between Angola and the DRC.

The mining and industrial sectors of the DRC, a country rich in mineral resources, are often hindered by an irregular and insufficient power supply. The new transmission line, scheduled for completion in 2029, will connect Angola's hydroelectric sites — which have an energy surplus — to the mining and rare earth zones of southeastern DRC, in the Copperbelt region, a major consumer of electricity.

This memorandum of understanding reflects the renewed interest from the U.S. government and American companies in investing in Africa. HYDRO-LINK Chairman and CEO, Paul Hinks underscored that the line will serve both African and American strategic interests, "HYDRO-LINK is an investment that will deliver 1,200 MW of reliable and affordable electricity to the provinces of Angola and the DRC. It will support the mining sectors, local industries and the population over a vast area. High quality materials from the United States will be incorporated into the HYDRO-LINK project, creating jobs in American manufacturers facilities, as well as several thousand jobs in Angola and the DRC".

H.E. Mr. Aimé Sakombi Molendo, Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity, of the DRC, stated: "This agreement, which follows the audience granted by His Excellency Mr. Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Republic, to the CEO of Hydro-Link, marks an important step toward ensuring the energy security and economic development of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By leveraging Angola's energy surplus and investing in cross-border infrastructure, we are responding to the urgent needs of our industrial and mining sectors while laying the groundwork for access to clean and reliable electricity for our citizens.

The Government of the DRC fully supports the transformative HYDRO-LINK project and the strategic partnerships that underpin it — a project that also contributes to regional integration while encouraging the construction of domestic electrical infrastructure currently being implemented by private titleholders, with the aim of reducing the energy deficit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, alongside the Inga 3 program."

Haim, Taib, Founder and President of Menomadin and Mitrelli Group, a partner and investor in HYDRO-LINK said: "The partnership with HYDRO-LINK is a strategic move by Mitrelli to help improve the regional economy and it reflects our long-standing commitment to sustainable development in Africa. Beyond enabling trade and industrial growth, we believe infrastructure must serve the people, ensuring that energy access empowers communities, supports local development and creates new opportunities for the millions who live along this vital route through Angola and the DRC."

HYDRO-LINK recently signed a similar agreement with the Government of Angola and an investment agreement with Swiss-based Mitrelli Group, which has joined as a major investor and partner, bringing decades of experience in Angola to the management team and to the project., An agreement has also been signed with Sargent & Lundy, a Chicago based global leader in engineering and design for the power industry. They will provide Owners Engineer and Independent Engineering services to HYDRO-LINK.

About The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity is responsible for managing the national energy policy and ensuring that all citizens have access to public water and electricity services. Its main objectives include increasing the rate of access to electricity and promoting sustainable energy development. The ministry also oversees projects related to hydropower and energy access.

About HYDRO-LINK

HYDRO-LINK is a Special Purpose Company and investment vehicle created to deliver a landmark $1.5 billion energy infrastructure project between Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Backed by leading power engineering firms with decades of experience in Africa and other emerging markets, HYDRO-LINK is developing a high-voltage transmission line of over 1,100 kilometers to deliver excess hydropower from Angola's Kwanza River to major mining operations in the DRC. The project will also supply electricity to businesses and underserved communities along the route, supporting inclusive growth and regional development through sustainable energy access. Learn more at hydro-link.us

About Mitrelli

Mitrelli, a Swiss-based international company, with more than a decade of profound impact and over 100 national-scale projects across the continent, is committed to driving sustainable economic and social growth. Through strategic partnerships with African governments, financial institutions, and communities, we provide transformative, turnkey solutions supported by diverse funding models that support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We deliver customized solutions across six sectors – urbanization, water & food security, energy, education, healthcare, and technology – transforming millions of lives. With 10 locations across 4 continents, Mitrelli fosters local employment, domestic sourcing, and collaboration to build a more sustainable tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mitrelli.com and follow Mitrelli on LinkedIn.

About Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy is one of the world's longest-standing full-service architect engineering firms. Founded in 1891, the firm is a global leader in power, energy and decarbonization with expertise in grid modernization, renewable energy, energy storage, nuclear power, conventional power, environmental services, carbon capture and hydrogen. Sargent & Lundy delivers comprehensive project services – from consulting, design and implementation to construction management, commissioning and operations/maintenance – with an emphasis on quality and safety. The firm serves public and private clients in the power, energy, gas distribution, industrial and government sectors. For more information, visit sargentlundy.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Potential communities and mining areas targeted:

Angola: Saurimo, Cuango, Lucapa, Luena, and numerous mines.

DRC: Dilolo, Kisenge, and Kolwezi and numerous mines.

Technical specifications: