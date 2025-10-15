Mekelle, Tigray — Protests by members of the Tigray forces demanding improved pay and benefits have entered a third consecutive day, as key roads across the region remain blocked despite efforts by the regional leadership to calm tensions.

On Wednesday, road closures extended beyond the Mekelle-Wukro-Adigrat corridor, with protesters also blocking the Mekelle-Alamata route. The continued demonstrations come despite the President of the Tigray Interim Administration, Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, addressing the soldiers both in person and through a public statement.

In a statement issued today, President Tadesse announced that the Cabinet of the Tigray Interim Administration held an emergency meeting to discuss the "rights and benefits of the Tigray Security Forces."

"The issue of rights and benefits, which was presented and discussed by the President of the Interim Administration of Tigray, Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, today, October 15, 2025, has been worked on since last year and the committee established to do this has completed its study," the statement said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Cabinet of the Interim Administration of Tigray, which discussed in depth the rights and benefits of the Tigray Security Forces in accordance with the President's request, unanimously decided to direct the relevant authority to issue implementing directives to enable the proposed draft regulation to be implemented," it added.

However, the President's remarks and Cabinet decision have so far failed to calm the discontent.

In Agula, about 35 kilometers northeast of Mekelle, protesting fighters expressed frustration over what they described as unfulfilled promises and worsening living conditions.

"They promised a raise. But we don't even get this month's salary," one fighter told Addis Standard.

Another said, "They want us to be here, to give our lives for the population. But our families live in rented houses. Once we die, they will be homeless. We want land for our families to live decently after us."

Addis Standard has confirmed that the Mekelle-Wukro-Adigrat and Mekelle-Alamata roads remain closed as the protest enters its third day.

Efforts to obtain additional comments from regional officials on the implementation timeline of the Cabinet's decision were unsuccessful at the time of publication.