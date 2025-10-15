Kenya: MP Seeks Action On Untapped Wind Power in North Horr

Nairobi — North Horr MP Adhe Wario has urged the government to fast-track the utilization of the vast wind energy potential in Marsabit County, citing its importance in driving Kenya's industrial and energy goals.

In a statement to the National Assembly, Wario called on the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Energy to outline plans to develop wind projects in Bubisa, Hurri Hills, and Elgade, areas identified as having some of the most viable wind regimes in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the legislator, feasibility studies conducted in the region confirmed the viability of the projects, with the Bubisa site recording average wind speeds of 11 meters per second. Despite this, Wario noted that the projects have remained unimplemented for years.

He said harnessing wind power in North Horr would support Kenya's Vision 2030, promote affordable and reliable energy under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and advance Sustainable Development Goal 7 on clean energy.

Wario further asked the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to provide timelines on when it intends to allocate resources and begin project implementation, and to establish a clear policy framework to unlock the region's renewable energy potential.