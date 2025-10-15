Kenya: Former Citizen TV Journalist Kimani Mbugua Passes Away

Former Citizen TV journalist has reportedly passed on.

News of the journalist's demise came albeit in the wake of him being of the radar (read headlines) for a few months.

While the details of the exact cause of his demise are scanty, former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, who intervened to get him into rebalitation centers, seemingly confirmed the news on his Twitter account. "I am saddened to hear about the premature demise of former Citizen TV and NTV journalist Kimani Mbugua at the Mombasa Women Empowerment Mental Rescue Centre. It is believed that he may have taken his own life," He wrote.

He added: "I will issue a comprehensive statement once the police report is out. In the meantime I extend my heartfelt condolences to Kimani's family, friends and relatives. I pray that God provides them with strength and comfort during this challenging time."

Mbugua's career began at Nation Media Group at the age of 19, where he worked as a presenter for Nation FM and NTV. He later became a TV presenter for Citizen TV. He was known for his charisma and journalistic talent.