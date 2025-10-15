Congo-Kinshasa: In Ituri, Monusco Supports Open Discussions On Mental Health

A campaign to break taboos

To mark World Mental Health Day, celebrated every 10 October, MONUSCO supported several awareness activities in Djugu territory and the city of Bunia, in Ituri province. The initiative encouraged open dialogue on mental health and emphasized peace as a key factor in promoting psychological well-being.

An often-overlooked issue

In a region marked by years of conflict, where trauma has become part of daily life, mental health remains a major concern that is still too often neglected. Terms such as "mad" or "crazy" are still used, reinforcing stigma against people living with mental health conditions. Yet, as highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is a fundamental component of well-being, enabling individuals to cope with challenges, participate in community life and flourish.

Common conditions in this context include depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. In Ituri, armed violence, displacement, the destruction of schools and health centres, and food insecurity continue to exacerbate psychological distress among communities.

Sharing knowledge and reducing stigma

With the participation of MONUSCO's Bangladeshi and Nepali medical contingents, supported by community liaison assistants, information sessions were organized in Bule, Fataki and Lera (Djugu territory) and in Ndoromo (Bunia). More than one hundred people, including women leaders, young people, traditional authorities and representatives of local organizations, took part.

"These discussions helped us understand how to talk about mental health without judgment," said a member of a local organization in Fataki.

The sessions focused on identifying symptoms, understanding causes and available treatments, and exploring ways to prevent mental health issues. Particular attention was given to addressing stigma, which often discourages people from seeking help.

A message of resilience

"For us, it was the first time we heard about mental health in our community," said one participant from Bule.

"We realized how closely our experiences of violence are linked to our mental state. We will promote dialogue and peace, because conflicts generate stress, trauma and shock that lead to mental health problems. This training gave us tools to strengthen our resilience. We hope similar initiatives will reach other areas."

Healing invisible wounds

In collaboration with local partners, MONUSCO continues to support efforts that strengthen dialogue and social cohesion -- key elements for mental well-being and lasting peace. Promoting peace also means helping communities rebuild and recover from the invisible wounds left by conflict.