Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - the Monusco Force Prevents Codeco Attack On Displaced Persons Site in Rhoe

press release

The MONUSCO Force opened fire on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, to prevent armed elements of the CODECO group from attacking displaced persons in the villages of Ndachulu, Maze and Largu, in Djugu territory, Ituri province.

Early in the morning, around 7:40 a.m. local time, residents of Ndachulu were awakened by heavy gunfire from CODECO militiamen attempting to attack the Rhoe displaced persons site, located about one hundred kilometres from Bunia. Another group of armed men simultaneously advanced towards Maze, where they ambushed farmers on their way to their fields. Alerted, the MONUSCO Force quickly deployed and fired several warning rounds to repel the assailants.

Another unit intervened in Maze before moving towards Largu, where similar threats had been reported. According to local sources, this coordinated action successfully stopped the advance of the militiamen, particularly towards Largu.

The Chief of the Bahema Nord chiefdom commended "the intervention of the peacekeepers, which saved thousands of lives and helped prevent the worst." By 11:00 a.m. local time, the situation had returned to calm, according to MONUSCO sources on the ground.

Two civilians were killed by the assailants, and several houses were burned in the village of Ogobi. In addition, several humanitarian vehicles that had been trapped in the area were protected and escorted by the MONUSCO Force to their base near Drodro hospital.

Peacekeepers continue to patrol the area, both day and night, to maintain a deterrent presence and prevent any further attacks.