Namibia: Over 3 000 Receive Food Parcels in Omaheke

Matheus David

More than 3 000 marginalised community members in the Omaheke region benefitted from food donations from the Office of the Prime Minister and gender and welfare ministry.

This will go a long way in preserving their dignity and wellbeing.

The food donation included 380 packs of sugar, 377 bottles of two-litre cooking oil, 440 tins of 400g fish and 250 bags of 10kg Top Score maize meal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The food consignment will support 29 soup kitchens currently feeding more than 1 000 children daily and assist vulnerable households across the region.

Expressing his appreciation, Omaheke governor Pio Nganate stressed the importance of community feeding initiatives, describing soup kitchens as a vital tool in addressing malnutrition.

"Behind these figures are helpless children, over 3 000 beneficiaries who rely on these meals. Sustained food support offers hope to malnourished babies and strength to those battling illness. It is a lifeline we cannot afford to lose," he said.

Nganate concluded by highlighting the need to complement short-term food relief with long-term development interventions.

"This gesture comes at a crucial time for the Omaheke region. It provides immediate assistance to communities while we continue to work on sustainable solutions," he said.

Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare announced plans to strengthen food security through borehole drilling and the establishment of community gardens to ensure sustainable livelihoods across the country.

Gender and welfare minister Emma Kantema commended the collaboration.

She noted that the initiative reflects the government's ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens and promoting food stability at the community level.

The Omaheke donation forms part of the government's wider strategy to support regional food programmes, particularly in drought-affected areas and vulnerable households across Namibia.

-[email protected]