South Africa: Design Lift's Birthday Tail / See It Fly - Win Flights for a Year!

14 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lift

Five years ago, in the middle of a global pandemic, a bold new airline asked South Africans to do something extraordinary: help name it.

Thousands responded, and from those submissions, LIFT was born -- a name that perfectly captured the optimism, collaboration, and creativity that continue to define the airline today.

Now, as LIFT celebrates its fifth birthday, it's coming full circle with a new nationwide challenge. One that again puts South Africans in the pilot's seat of creativity.

A Celebration of 5 Years, and a Chance to Make History

To mark its milestone birthday on 10 December 2025, LIFT is inviting South Africans to design a special-edition birthday tail that will take to the skies later this year.

The winning design will be professionally applied to a real Airbus A320, transforming it into a flying work of art! And as if seeing their design soar through the clouds wasn't exciting enough, the winning designer will also receive LIFT flights for a year.

From Naming to Designing: A Full-Circle Moment

For LIFT, this campaign is deeply personal. When the airline launched in 2020, it turned to the public to choose its name. The winning suggestion, "LIFT," came from eight South...

