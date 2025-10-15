Nigeria: Gombe Inspires Team Nigeria's Tennis Players in Tunisia

Hon. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara Gombe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Green White Green (GWG) Sports Centre, has extended his support to Team Nigeria at the ongoing ITTF Africa Championships in Tunisia.

During his visit to the Rades Multi-Sports Complex, Gombe treated the Nigerian contingent to a delightful meal as part of his effort to motivate the team to excel at this prestigious continental event. "As a proud Nigerian, I am deeply moved by the success of our teams across all sports. This table tennis team holds a special place in my heart. Seeing these young men and women represent our country inspires me to support and encourage them," he expressed.

The former head of Gombe Athletics Association stated, "I have visited the venue twice to cheer them on, and I felt they needed an extra boost of motivation. That's why I decided to host them for a meal to lift their spirits and help the team give their best for Nigeria. I'm truly impressed by their discipline and the way they've conducted themselves under the guidance of our legend, Segun Toriola. This is my humble token of support, and I wish them success in all their matches," he added.

Wahid Enitan Oshodi, President of ITTF Africa, expressed his gratitude for Gombe's thoughtful gesture, describing it as a tremendous morale booster for the team. "We sincerely thank Mr. Gara-Gombe for taking the time to visit the team over the past two days, cheering them on and encouraging them. His generous act of hosting the team for a delightful meal in Tunis is both inspiring and uplifting. He has proven himself to be a true friend of table tennis and a passionate supporter of sports in general," Oshodi remarked.