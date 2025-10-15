Tanzania's Kuunda Raises $7.5m to Expand Embedded Liquidity Platform

15 October 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Kuunda, a Tanzanian B2B fintech platform providing embedded working-capital solutions, has raised $7.5 million in pre-Series A funding
  • Kuunda partners with financial institutions and digital payment providers to design and embed credit products
  • The company will use the new capital to deepen partnerships with e-commerce and PoS providers, launch in Egypt's $115 billion PoS market, and expand

Kuunda, a Tanzanian B2B fintech platform providing embedded working-capital solutions, has raised $7.5 million in pre-Series A funding to accelerate its expansion across Africa and the Middle East, starting with Egypt.

The round saw participation from repeat investors and institutional backers, including Portugal Gateway Fund, Seedstars Africa Ventures, 4Di Capital, Accion Ventures, Nedbank, and E4E Africa.

Founded in 2018 by Andy Milne, Sam Brawerman, and Morne van der Westhuizen, Kuunda partners with financial institutions and digital payment providers to design and embed credit products such as airtime float loans, merchant cash advances, stock financing, and mobile money liquidity directly into digital ecosystems. Its model allows banks and platforms to offer real-time microcredit to merchants, agents, and small businesses -- "unlocking finance at the edge."

Kuunda has already facilitated over $3 billion in loans for its banking and fintech partners and currently helps disburse more than $100 million in credit monthly to two million users across Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, and Pakistan.

The company will use the new capital to deepen partnerships with e-commerce and PoS providers, launch in Egypt's $115 billion PoS market, and expand into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Morocco.

"This funding enables us to extend credit where commerce happens -- directly to the agents, MSMEs, and merchants that power emerging markets," said co-founder and co-CEO Andy Milne.

Key Takeaways

Kuunda's $7.5 million raise underscores the rise of embedded liquidity as a cornerstone of Africa's fintech evolution. By integrating short-term working capital directly into payment and retail ecosystems, Kuunda bridges a persistent cashflow gap constraining small merchants -- a pain point worth billions across Africa's informal economy. The company's "capital-light" model differentiates it from digital lenders like MNT-Halan or Fawry, relying instead on API-based integrations and revenue-sharing partnerships rather than balance-sheet lending. Its planned expansion into Egypt and MENA markets highlights growing convergence between Africa's fintech innovation and Middle Eastern capital. As regulation around digital credit matures, Kuunda's model could become a blueprint for scalable, compliant credit enablement across frontier economies.

