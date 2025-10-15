Nigeria: Olusoga Reaffirms I-Invest's Commitment to Secure Inclusive Wealth Creation

14 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Nume Ekeghe

Chief Operating Officer of i-invest, Mrs. Tobi Olusoga, has reaffirmed the company's commitment to building a secure, transparent, and inclusive investment ecosystem for Nigerians, as the digital investment platform partnered with Mrs. Tara Fela-Durotoye, Founder of House of Tara International, to host a high-impact masterclass on, "Building Beyond You" a forum dedicated to generational wealth creation and legacy building.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Olusoga stressed that i-invest remains steadfast in promoting financial empowerment through strong governance and investor protection.

"At i-invest, we operate under very strong governance rules," she stated. We are PCI-DSS compliant and ISO 27001 certified, the world's best-known standard for information security management systems. This ensures that our users' data and investments are fully protected."

The post-conference masterclass, held in partnership with Mrs. Fela-Durotoye, focused on succession planning, financial separation, and legacy building--key elements required for long-term wealth sustainability.

In her keynote address, Fela-Durotoye addressed the emotional and psychological hurdles that often accompany leadership transitions, noting that fear and identity attachment remain major obstacles to succession planning.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.