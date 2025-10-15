Tanzania: CCM Pledges Inclusive Growth

Samia promises modern infrastructure for Geita

CCM presidential candidate Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to drive Geita into its next phase of transformation, with a strong focus on inclusive industrial development, modern health infrastructure, and equal opportunities for people with disabilities.

Addressing a campaign rally at the EPZ Bombambili grounds yesterday, Dr Samia noted that although Geita is among the country's youngest regions, established in 2012, it has already proven its economic potential through steady growth in mining, agriculture, and livestock.

She said her administration's next five-year plan would build on these achievements by promoting value addition industries, expanding health services, and ensuring no Tanzanian is left behind, especially people with disabilities.

"Our vision is to build an economy that serves every Tanzanian," said Dr Samia. "We will continue investing in industries, hospitals, education, and water projects so that each citizen, including persons with disabilities, benefits from the nation's progress." Dr Samia announced the construction of a satellite branch of the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Geita, aimed at bringing specialised heart care closer to residents of the Lake Zone and neighbouring countries. "This will ease the burden on families who have had to travel long distances for treatment. Once complete, it will also serve patients from nearby regions and even neighbouring nations," she said.

Her administration, she added, is also focused on strengthening regional and district hospitals.

Dr Samia said ongoing projects include a surgical theatre and mortuary block at Geita District Hospital, new health centres in Mgusu, Bulela, and Mtakuja as well as 12 additional dispensaries across the region Dr Samia reiterated her government's commitment to social welfare and empowerment, noting that access to quality health care, education, water, and reliable electricity are fundamental to building a self-reliant and prosperous society.

She stressed efforts to improve accessibility for people with disabilities, including designing public buildings for universal access, providing training, health care, and start-up capital for people with physical, hearing, and visual impairments.

On the economic front, Dr Samia outlined a comprehensive plan to strengthen the agriculture, livestock, and industrial sectors, which she described as the three pillars of Geita's long-term prosperity.

She said the 2025-2030 CCM Election Manifesto aims to raise agricultural growth to 10 per cent by 2030, supported by investments in irrigation infrastructure, access to subsidised fertiliser and enhanced livestock services.

To promote value addition and job creation, she announced that the government will construct sunflower-processing plants in Nyalwanzaja, Bukoli, Busanda, and Nyakamwaga and establish fruit-processing factories in Igate and Sungusira.

Geita will also benefit from a modern mineral analysis laboratory, a mining exhibition and conference centre, and a capital fund to support small-scale miners.

"We are determined to empower artisanal miners with capital and modern technology so they can move from small-scale to largescale operations," said Dr Samia.

To support the region's growth, Dr Samia outlined plans to improve infrastructure, including new power substations to guarantee stable electricity supply, road rehabilitation, particularly the Geita-Kahama route and continued improvement of Chato Airport.

She also revealed plans to construct a new regional airport in Geita, which will complement the ongoing development at Chato Airport.

"A regional airport will attract investors, strengthen trade, and make the Lake Zone more accessible," she said.

In tourism, Dr Samia said the government plans to develop Burigi Game Reserve and Rubondo Islands to boost the sector while addressing human-wildlife conflicts and promoting sustainable land use.

In the education sector, she highlighted ongoing efforts to expand access by building secondary schools and VETA training centres.

She also announced the ongoing construction of an Institute of Finance Management (IFM) campus, worth 11bn/-, to serve the youth of Geita.

Dr Samia reaffirmed her administration's commitment to clean and safe water for all.

She noted that projects drawing water from Lake Victoria are progressing well and will soon eliminate shortages in Geita Municipality and surrounding areas.

Later at the campaign rally in Chato, Dr Samia praised her predecessor, the late Dr John Magufuli, describing him as a great teacher and mentor.

"My fellow citizens, Chato is the hometown of our beloved brother, the late Dr John Magufuli, the fifth President of our country."

"We can all agree that the late President Magufuli was a bold, patriotic leader with a strategic and transformative vision for our country. Personally, I can attest that he was not only a great teacher but also a dedicated mentor," she said.

She said the work they began during the fifth phase government has continued smoothly under her leadership, thanks to the solid foundation Dr Magufuli laid.

"His guidance and mentorship enabled me to carry that vision forward. He left the Julius Nyerere Hydropower project at 37 per cent completion. I have seen it through to completion, and today, the dam is generating electricity for the nation."

"He also left the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a project we launched together. When he passed away, the Dar es Salaam-Dodoma section was just over 30 per cent complete. Today, that section is operational, and construction continues toward Kigoma."

Dr Samia said the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge was only 21 per cent complete when Magufuli died. Today, it takes just five minutes to cross, a major step in transforming this region into a key commercial corridor with links beyond our borders.

"He also entrusted me with the relocation of government operations to Dodoma. As you know, Parliament had already moved there. Under my leadership, the full relocation of government offices followed, and I am proud to report that the Judiciary is now also fully based in Dodoma."

"Our iconic Government City, Magufuli City, is also nearing completion. I thank God for granting me the strength and wisdom to carry forward and complete these transformative projects."

Addressing the rally earlier, former CCM Secretary General Bashiru Ali commended President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for her steady leadership during global crises, describing her as a resilient leader capable of steering Tanzania through turbulent times.

Bashiru hailed Dr Samia for maintaining national stability despite global shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts that continue to disrupt the world economy.

"Our country has remained firm and unshaken even as the world trembles," said Bashiru.

"Under Dr Samia's leadership, Tanzania is in safe hands." Reflecting on CCM's history, Bashiru noted that since the unification of TANU and ASP to form CCM in 1977 under the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, the party has continued to grow stronger.

He credited Dr Samia with revitalising the party and strengthening internal unity ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2027.

"We have a candidate who is electable, a party that is electable, and a country that is secure if we choose Dr Samia," he told the crowd.

In another development, former Chairman of Chadema's Victoria Zone and former Nyamagana MP, Ezekiah Wenje, has officially defected from the opposition party to join the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Wenje, who once served in Parliament on a Chadema ticket, announced his defection yesterday during a campaign rally in Chato.