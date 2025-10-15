Tanzania: JNHPP Realisation - Nyerere's Long-Held Vision Comes to Life

Dar es Salaam — One of the grandest ideas championed by Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere as Tanzania's founding father was the establishment of a major hydropower scheme at Stiegler's Gorge.

Today, that vision has become a resounding reality through the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP), a monumental feat of engineering and a symbol of self-reliance and national progress.

The JNHPP stands not only as a fulfilment of Nyerere's dream but also as a turning point in Tanzania's economic and energy landscape.

With an installed capacity of 2,115 megawatts, it ranks among the largest hydropower plants in Africa and is expected to meet more than 60 per cent of Tanzania's electricity demand once fully operational.

Last year, the nation proudly celebrated the full commercial commissioning of the JNHPP -- a milestone that transformed Nyerere's long-cherished idea from an aspiration into an engine of development.

A Dream Rooted in Self Reliance

Mwalimu Nyerere, whose leadership was guided by the Arusha Declaration of 1967, envisioned an independent Tanzania powered by its own resources. He believed that energy self sufficiency was fundamental to national dignity, rural development and industrialisation.

In his early speeches, Nyerere often pointed to the Rufiji River as a source of untapped potential that could transform the country's economic fortunes.

The Stiegler's Gorge site -- now the home of JNHPP -- represented for him the promise of a modern, electrified Tanzania, built on self-determination and collective effort.

More than five decades later, that vision is alive and well When laying the project's foundation stone in 2019, the late President John Pombe Magufuli declared: "The Selous Game Reserve shall become a National Park, named after the founding father of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. He was the one who conceived the idea of constructing a hydropower station at the Rufiji delta in Selous."

Dr Magufuli described the project as a long-overdue step toward fulfilling Nyerere's vision of industrialisation and energy independence.

His administration pushed forward with unprecedented determination, ensuring the project would no longer remain a blueprint gathering dust.

From Vision to Reality

The JNHPP, located along the Rufiji River within the Nyerere National Park, symbolises both continuity and transformation.

Constructed by Arab Contractors and Elsewedy Electric of Egypt, the project includes a massive concrete dam standing 134 metres high and stretching more than 1,000 metres wide.

The reservoir created spans over 1,200 square kilometres, capable of storing more than 34 billion cubic metres of water.

This immense capacity not only guarantees steady power generation throughout the year but also helps regulate seasonal flooding, offering downstream communities protection and enabling better water management for agriculture and wildlife conservation.

According to the Ministry of Energy, once operating at full capacity, the JNHPP will drastically reduce Tanzania's reliance on thermal and imported energy sources, saving the country hundreds of millions of dollars annually in fuel import costs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Dr Doto Biteko noted during the commissioning ceremony that the project "marks the realisation of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's vision of making Tanzania energy self-reliant."

Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango also echoed this sentiment, crediting Nyerere for "having had such a dream of constructing this mega power project, which will assure Tanzanians of reliable electricity supply."

Driving Industrialisation and Inclusive Growth

Beyond lighting homes, the JNHPP carries immense economic potential.

Reliable power supply is a prerequisite for industrial growth -- and with over 2,000MW added to the national grid, Tanzania now possesses a strong foundation for industrialisation, digital expansion, and modern service delivery.

Industrial estates such as those in Kibaha, Dodoma, and Mwanza are already benefiting from increased grid stability, enabling manufacturers to operate at lower costs and with fewer interruptions.

The availability of affordable power is also expected to attract new investors in energy-intensive industries such as cement, steel, fertiliser, and textiles -- creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Moreover, the project supports the government's ambition to export surplus electricity to neighbouring countries through regional power pools.

With growing interconnection projects to Zambia, Kenya, and Uganda, Tanzania is positioning itself as a regional energy hub. This cross-border trade will boost foreign exchange earnings and strengthen regional integration.

Empowering Rural Tanzania

The JNHPP's benefits extend beyond industry and urban centres. The project plays a vital role in accelerating rural electrification under the Rural Energy Agency (REA) programme.

With increased generation capacity, more rural households, schools, and health centres can now be connected to the grid, bridging the energy access gap that has long constrained development in remote areas.

Reliable electricity in rural communities fosters new opportunities for small enterprises, from grain milling and cold storage to digital services and tourism ventures.

Women and youth, in particular, stand to benefit from these changes through new employment and entrepreneurship prospects.

Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability

While the JNHPP has faced scrutiny over its location within the Nyerere National Park, the government has implemented strong environmental safeguards to minimise ecological disruption.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has repeatedly underscored the importance of environmental protection in the project's operation, stating: "We are implementing this project at a very high cost. It will be an absolute disgrace if we fail to meet its objectives. Conserving the environment is now a matter of life and death."

To that end, mitigation strategies include establishing buffer zones for wildlife movement, implementing reforestation programmes, and developing ecofriendly tourism infrastructure.

Additionally, the dam's design allows for controlled water releases to sustain downstream ecosystems in the Rufiji Delta -- a vital wetland supporting agriculture, fisheries and biodiversity.

Symbol of National Pride For many Tanzanians, the JNHPP is more than an energy project -- it is a symbol of national unity and resilience.

It embodies Nyerere's belief that a nation can achieve greatness by relying on its own people, resources and determination.

The project's construction employed over 12,000 Tanzanians at various stages, offering skills training and technical experience that will serve future infrastructure projects.

Local companies also benefited through supply contracts for materials, transport, and services, further multiplying its economic impact.

Sustaining the Legacy

However, the challenge now lies in ensuring the project's sustainability. Efficient maintenance, transparent management, and long-term investment in grid infrastructure are critical to maximising its benefits.

The government is also exploring policies to attract private investment in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, creating a diversified and resilient energy mix.

The Roar of Progress

As the Rufiji turbines continue to hum with power, they do more than generate electricity they tell the story of a nation that believed in itself.

From Nyerere's early dreams to Samia's commitment to sustainability, the JNHPP represents the continuity of a national mission: using Tanzania's own hands to shape its destiny.

If managed wisely, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project will not only light millions of homes but also illuminate the path to an industrial, self-reliant, and prosperous Tanzania a living testament to Mwalimu's enduring legacy.