Sudan: Renewed RSF Drone Strikes Across Sudan

Khartoum / Tandelti /Delling /Nyala / Abéché / Adré — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) resumed drone attacks across Sudan at dawn on Tuesday, striking Ed Debba in Northern State, Ed Babiker, a suburb east of the capital Khartoum, and Tandelti in White Nile State. The renewed assaults, following months of relative calm, left several people dead and others injured.

In Ed Debba, five people were killed and seven wounded when a drone struck near the Faculty of Engineering. Local authorities said the attack appeared to target a joint force base.

In Khartoum State, two people were killed and several injured when a drone hit Ed Babiker in the Sharg El Nile (Eastern Nile) locality.

The Sudan Doctors' Network confirmed that Dr Siddig Othman died inside his home, and his sons were injured. His death brings the number of medical workers killed since the war began to 233.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Witnesses said five drones struck the area, setting homes ablaze. Sources suggested the attack may have targeted Sudan Shield Forces commander Abu Agla Keikil, who reportedly left shortly before the strike. The Sudan Shield Forces condemned the attack but did not mention their commander.

In White Nile State, a drone bombed a fuel truck on the main road in Tandelti, though casualties remain unclear. In South Kordofan, seven Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers, including two officers, were killed in an RSF drone strike on Abu Jubeiha in the Nuba Mountains.

Residents of Delling in northern South Kordofan, also reported that another drone was repelled by SAF defences on Sunday.

HRL report

The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) identified 13 delta-wing drones and 16 launch platforms near RSF-controlled Nyala airport in South Darfur, using satellite imagery from early May 2025.

The UAVs resemble Shahed-136-style loitering munitions, possibly Sunflower-200s or ZT-180s, with a range of 1,500-2,000 kilometres.

HRL linked the deployment to RSF drone attacks on Port Sudan between 3 and 7 May, about 1,600 kilometres from Nyala, noting that the launchers remained visible until at least September.

'Refugee camps in Chad attacked'

In eastern Chad, at least five Sudanese refugees were killed and several injured in a series of armed attacks on camps hosting displaced Sudanese in the last week.

Three refugees were killed in Zaboud camp on Sunday after gunmen opened fire following a dispute in a local café. The victims were identified as Ibrahim Adam Othman, Adam Abdullah Mohammed, and Osman Musa. The injured were taken to Abéché hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Arms and Armies Legal Affairs Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Farchana camp, unidentified gunmen opened fire on refugees working in nearby fields, killing 24-year-old Mohammed Abdul Karim Arbab and injuring another. Days later in Adré camp, residents discovered the body of a young man in a creek; authorities have launched an investigation into the killing.

In the new Doki camp, armed men ambushed a refugee driving his car, assaulting him before fleeing. He was rushed to Abéché Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.