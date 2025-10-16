Zimbabwe: 30 Zimbabweans, 6 Malawian Nationals Among South Africa Bus Crash Dead

THE Civil Protection Unit, working in coordination with the Zimbabwe and Malawi embassies in South Africa, has identified 30 Zimbabweans and six Malawians among 43 people who died when a DNC bus was involved in an accident in Limpopo province on Sunday.

The Deputy Director for Response and Coordination in the Department of Civil Protection, Ms Veronica Bare, said one bus yesterday left the National Disaster Management centre in Harare for South Africa with 12 family members related to some of the deceased.

She said although the identification process was ongoing, 30 Zimbabweans and six Malawians had been positively identified by their relatives.

Ms Bare said the Government has also engaged Doves Funeral Services to ferry the mortal remains from South Africa to Zimbabwe once all the necessary processes had been completed.

"We are on our way to South Africa with one bus carrying relatives of the deceased who will assist us with the identification processes and related issues. We are going to pick some in Masvingo and Beitbridge who are also waiting for us," she said.

"For now the process of identification of the deceased is taking place. Doves Funeral Services is on standby to collect the bodies once post-mortems are completed. The bodies will be taken to their final destinations."

Ms Bare said some of the relatives had already made their way to Makhado town in South Africa, where the identification processes are being conducted with the support of various stakeholders in that country.

Limpopo Provincial Government spokesperson Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela yesterday said the identification process involves the use of fingerprint verification systems and photographs to assist families.

"The Limpopo Provincial Government has provided an update on progress made on the N1 Louis Trichardt bus accident, especially the identification processes of the remains," he said.

The bus, which was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Zimbabwe with 91 passengers on board, veered off the Zoutpansberg Mountain on Sunday.

"Of the occupants, 43 lost their lives, 40 received medical attention in different medical facilities, while eight self-discharged," said Mr Ramakuela.

He added that as of Tuesday, 17 families had arrived at Tshilidzini Hospital to identify their loved ones, with the process continuing today.

"The victim identification team has taken photographs of all the deceased and the provincial government is encouraging families who are searching for their loved ones to visit the hospital as part of family identification."

Meanwhile, emergency workers are still on the site of an accident opposite the original bus crash scene after a commercial truck carrying cement veered off the road and plunged into a gorge yesterday.