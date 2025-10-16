South Africa: Limpopo Stadium Project Soaks Up Time and Money

"Why are you investigating our stadium?" asks spokesperson

The Davhana Stadium in Vuwani is still unfinished more than six years after construction began, though millions of rands have been spent.

The project started in 2019. Designed in three phases, the stadium was intended to give residents of Davhana and six surrounding villages a proper venue for football and other sporting events.

Instead, local footballers continue to play on three dusty fields and the site is overgrown with bushes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are worried about the delay ... They destroyed the old dusty ground to construct a new one, but until today it is still incomplete. No one in the community knows the reason for the delay," said resident Elvis Rivisi.

Davhana Balanganani Civic secretary Steven Chauke asked why the municipality was building a stadium when the area did not even have a proper road. He added that residents had been told a new contractor would be appointed to complete the pitch.

"It seems like the last contractor delayed the project, but we will be happy to see it completed," he said.

The project was funded through a Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), with R12-million allocated for phase one, which included fencing, solar-powered electrification with backup generators, and road upgrades. The municipality previously reported that phase one and part of phase two, mainly earthworks, had been completed on schedule.

A further R16-million was budgeted for phase two between July 2020 and June 2021. In 2022, a R33-million tender for phase three was awarded to Bics Engineering & Supply.

Livhuwani Nethomboni, from Bics Engineering, said the company had handed over the project to the municipality in July this year.

"Our work included building a new block with a grandstand, guard house, ablution block, tennis court, parking area paving, and installing four high-mast lights," he said. "We also drilled a borehole 3.2km away to supply water to the site. We have done our job."

We photographed the tennis court and it is completely overgrown.

An enquiry was sent to Collins Chabane Municipality spokesperson Robert Mathye. Questions included the project timeline, the companies to which contracts had been awarded for phases one to three, the scope of work and funds spent, outstanding work, causes of the delay, and when the stadium would be completed and handed over.

Despite repeated follow-ups, Mathye's only response was: "Why are you investigating our stadium?" before abruptly ending the call.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Published with Limpopo Mirror