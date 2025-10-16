South Africa: Taxi Routes Reopen After 30-Day Closure in Helderberg - South African News Briefs - October 16, 2025

Helderberg Taxi Routes Reopen After 30-Day Shutdown

October 16 marks the final day of the 30-day closure of taxi routes and lanes in the Helderberg region, reports EWN. In September, the Western Cape High Court granted the provincial mobility department an interdict, ordering the closure of routes from Mfuleni and Khayelitsha to Somerset West. The dispute between CATA and CODETA over operating on these routes resulted in deadly attacks on taxi drivers. At least 10 people were shot and killed as a result of the ongoing impasse. The routes that were shut down connect Khayelitsha and Mfuleni to the Somerset West CBD. Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku described the closure as a last resort, adding that both groups needed to get back to the negotiating table. Golden Arrow Bus Services and Metrorail increased services for commuters in the area during this time.

Child, 4, Dies in Pinetown Head-on Collision

A four-year-old girl has died and several others were injured in a head-on collision near Trafford Road in Pinetown, Durban, reports SABC News. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which prompted emergency services to rush to the scene. The eThekwini Fire Department and ALS Paramedics worked tirelessly to free trapped occupants. While three family members were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics confirmed the young girl was declared dead at the scene. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson described the scene as "carnage," noting the extensive damage to both vehicles and the intensive rescue efforts that followed.

CPUT Forms Task Team to Address Fee Protests

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has established a task team to engage with students over concerns about possible fee adjustments for next year, reports EWN. This follows threats of protest from the EFF Student Command (EFFSC) over proposed registration and tuition fees. The EFFSC supporters temporarily disrupted shuttle services at the Cape Town campus before delivering a memorandum at the Bellville campus. CPUT management said the task team is discussing its potential adjustments to university fees as part of an ongoing process with students until an agreement is reached. The formation of the task team follows a meeting with the Student Representative Council (SRC), where CPUT management presented a proposed Financial Control Plan to curb institutional debt. The plan suggests measures such as an application fee, increases in tuition and residence costs, and reinstating a R3,500 minimum initial payment. However, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said there are no approved plans to make any adjustments to the financial model of the institution.

