Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Pledges to Create More Jobs in Kagera Through Livestock, Agricultural Sectors

Muleba — THE Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Presidential candidate, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, has promised the youth of Muleba and the Kagera Region at large that, if re-elected, she will focus on creating employment opportunities and improving the economy for young people by strengthening the livestock and agricultural sectors in the region.

Dr. Samia explained that during her current term in office, the government established a large coffee plantation in Makongora Village, Muleba, which has benefited 300 young people.

Furthermore, she stated that if given the mandate to lead again, she will increase the production of coffee seedlings and facilitate access to tractors for coffee farmers, especially the youth.

While presenting CCM's policies to the residents of Muleba in Kagera Region today, October 15, 2025, Dr. Samia added that she will continue her policy of providing subsidies for fertilizers and other agricultural inputs to boost coffee production.

On the fisheries front, she pledged to establish fish processing factories and provide modern fishing boats on loan, to further develop the fishing sector and create more employment opportunities for the people of Kagera.

She also stated that she would improve the large municipal ranch for cattle rearing and invest in cage fish farming to benefit the youth of the Kagera Region.