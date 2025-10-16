Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Pledges to Create More Jobs in Kagera Through Livestock, Agricultural Sectors

15 October 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Muleba — THE Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Presidential candidate, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, has promised the youth of Muleba and the Kagera Region at large that, if re-elected, she will focus on creating employment opportunities and improving the economy for young people by strengthening the livestock and agricultural sectors in the region.

Dr. Samia explained that during her current term in office, the government established a large coffee plantation in Makongora Village, Muleba, which has benefited 300 young people.

Furthermore, she stated that if given the mandate to lead again, she will increase the production of coffee seedlings and facilitate access to tractors for coffee farmers, especially the youth.

While presenting CCM's policies to the residents of Muleba in Kagera Region today, October 15, 2025, Dr. Samia added that she will continue her policy of providing subsidies for fertilizers and other agricultural inputs to boost coffee production.

On the fisheries front, she pledged to establish fish processing factories and provide modern fishing boats on loan, to further develop the fishing sector and create more employment opportunities for the people of Kagera.

She also stated that she would improve the large municipal ranch for cattle rearing and invest in cage fish farming to benefit the youth of the Kagera Region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.