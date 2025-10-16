Tanzania Seeks to Build Value-Added Mining Industries to Create More Jobs

Tanga — THE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Engineer Yahya Samamba, has called on the executives of the Mining Commission to encourage the construction of value-added mining industries to increase employment, promote economic opportunities, and strengthen the contribution of the Mining Sector to the National GDP.

Speaking today in Tanga at a meeting of the Mining Commission's management, he said that the Mining Sector has a great role in growing the economy if value-added is prioritized.

"When you create an investment-friendly environment, such as simplifying the access to permits and infrastructure, investors increase, jobs are created, government revenue increases, and the economy grows," said Engineer Samamba.

He stressed that Regional Resident Mining Officers should collaborate with regional leaders and other government institutions to ensure that the investment environment in value-added mining industries is conducive to attracting local and foreign investors.

Engineer Samamba has urged the officers to continue to build the capacity of small-scale miners by providing them with knowledge of the Mining Sector, geological information through the Geology and Minerals Survey of Tanzania (GST), linking them with the National Mining Corporation (STAMICO), and financial institutions to increase their productivity and income.

"I believe that if we help small-scale miners, they will increase employment, increase financial circulation, and enable the Government to collect more taxes to improve social services such as education, health, roads, and water," he has emphasized.

In addition, he has urged the Mining Commission to continue providing education to the Mining Service Providers Association (TAMISA) to increase the participation of Tanzanians in the Mining Sector through the Local Content program.