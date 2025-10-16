Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Sends Condolences to the Odinga Family, Ruto, Following the Demise of Former PM

15 October 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Muleba — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family of Odinga and Kenyans in general following the death of the country's Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan Opposition figure passed away on Wednesday in India, where he was undergoing treatment.

Extending her condolences on her social media platforms, President Samia said that the continent has lost an outstanding leader, a true Pan-Africanist, a peace lover, and a seeker of solutions whose influence and compassion extended beyond Kenya to the entire East African region and the African continent as a whole.

"This loss is not only for Kenya but for all of us. On behalf of the government and the people of Tanzania, I extend heartfelt condolences to the President of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto, Mama Ida Odinga, the children, family members, relatives, friends, and all the people of Kenya for this great loss," President Samia stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She added, "We join you in prayer, asking the Almighty God to grant you strength, comfort, and faith during this difficult time, and to rest the soul of our beloved in eternal peace."

ALSO READ: Dr Salim urges African leaders to strengthen peace efforts

Raila Odinga, who was also a perennial presidential candidate whose populist campaigns rattled authorities and gave him an outsized influence on political life in his East African country, was suffering from a heart attack.

His death was confirmed by the Devamatha Hospital in India's Kerala State, where he was taken after he collapsed during a morning walk.

A statement from the hospital said Odinga suffered a cardiac arrest and didn't respond to resuscitation efforts.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.