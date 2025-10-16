Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Sends Condolences to the Odinga Family, Ruto, Following the Demise of Former PM

Muleba — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has extended her heartfelt condolences to the family of Odinga and Kenyans in general following the death of the country's Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan Opposition figure passed away on Wednesday in India, where he was undergoing treatment.

Extending her condolences on her social media platforms, President Samia said that the continent has lost an outstanding leader, a true Pan-Africanist, a peace lover, and a seeker of solutions whose influence and compassion extended beyond Kenya to the entire East African region and the African continent as a whole.

"This loss is not only for Kenya but for all of us. On behalf of the government and the people of Tanzania, I extend heartfelt condolences to the President of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto, Mama Ida Odinga, the children, family members, relatives, friends, and all the people of Kenya for this great loss," President Samia stated.

She added, "We join you in prayer, asking the Almighty God to grant you strength, comfort, and faith during this difficult time, and to rest the soul of our beloved in eternal peace."

Raila Odinga, who was also a perennial presidential candidate whose populist campaigns rattled authorities and gave him an outsized influence on political life in his East African country, was suffering from a heart attack.

His death was confirmed by the Devamatha Hospital in India's Kerala State, where he was taken after he collapsed during a morning walk.

A statement from the hospital said Odinga suffered a cardiac arrest and didn't respond to resuscitation efforts.