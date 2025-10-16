Angola: President Reaffirms Continued Commitment to Improving Public Media Outlets

Luanda — President João Lourenço reaffirmed on Wednesday the government's continued commitment to improving the country's public media service.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address, the government considers media an important instrument to affirming citizens' fundamental rights and positively shaping national consciousness.

João Lourenço added that ongoing measures are therefore important to ensure freedom of expression and opinion, as well as guaranteeing citizens access to plural, accurate, and unbiased information.

The president spoke of the need to continue the legislative reform process updating the main regulatory instruments enabling harmonious functioning of the media ecosystem, including its regulatory body, the Ethics and Licensing Commission, as well as social organizations such as the Journalists' Union.

"We will continue to pay attention to journalists and the modernization of media outlets so that they can continue to contribute to the construction of the nation," Lourenço said.

João Lourenço stated that the modernization process of Angolan Public Television will continue creating conditions for the implementation of terrestrial television, technological modernization and expansion of National Radio of Angola (RNA), and extending the modernization process to all public media outlets.

President João Lourenço said the government will continue working to ensure that public service media meets new global and national demands. SC/AMP