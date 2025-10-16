Angola: End of War Allowed Construction of Major Sports Infrastructure - President

15 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço stated on Wednesday in Luanda that the end of the war allowed the construction of major sports infrastructure in several provinces of the country, such as football stadiums and multipurpose pavilions.

During his State of the Nation Address at the opening of the 2025-2026 Parliamentary Year, the Angolan Head of State said that this has put Angola on the path to hosting major events.

He cited, as examples, the African Championships in handball, basketball, football, and the World Cup in roller hockey. MC/IZ/AMP

