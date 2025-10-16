Angola: New Hospitals to Come On Stream Soon - Head of State

15 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday in Luanda announced that several new hospital units will be opened in different provinces of the country over the coming months, as part of the program to expand and modernize the national health network.

The President of the Republic - who was speaking in the National Assembly (Angolan parliament), i.e delivering the State of the Nation message that serves to open the legislative year - informed that the hospitals of Queimados, in Luanda, the General Hospital of Mbanza Congo (Zaire), the Municipal Hospital of Porto Amboim (Cuanza Sul Province) and the Institute of Forensic Anatomy, in Luanda, will soon be available to serve the population.

"Next year, the Américo Boavida Hospital in Luanda will be fully restored and expanded", announced João Lourenço, emphasizing that the Government remains committed to ensuring citizens' access to quality health services in all regions of the country.

President João Lourenço informed that the new hospital infrastructure is part of the national effort to renovate and build health units, with the aim of improving care, reducing medical evacuations and strengthening the public health system.

