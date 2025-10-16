Mozambique: Contingency Plan for Rainy Season Faces Deficit of Over 125 Million Dollars

15 October 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government's Contingency Plan for the 2025-2026 rainy season, which begins this October and ends in April 2026, has a deficit of eight billion meticais (125.1 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate) of the 14 billion meticais required.

According to the government spokesperson and minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, who was speaking in Maputo on Tuesday, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (cabinet), for a worst case scenario, it is estimated that approximately four million people will be affected during the current rainy season.

The government has outlined various scenarios. The first, and most optimistic, one projects less than one million people affected. In the second scenario, it is predicted that between 1.2 million and two million people will be affected.

"But the analysis our teams have made of the signals generated by the various assessment mechanisms indicates that, if what is predicted happens, then the second scenario could occur, which covers up to two million people', he said.

Last July, the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Risk Management Institute (INGD), announced that various risks or weather threats could affect 64 of the 154 districts in the country.

"The authorities must be able to make an accurate assessment based on available data to prevent disasters. The other major measure is to continue working with the population, with our fellow citizens. In fact, this plan was approved today, which means a series of preparatory activities have already been undertaken', said Impissa.

According to Impissa, the government expects to reduce the deficit "through other sources of financing, such as parametric insurance, the implementation of anticipatory measures for droughts, floods and cyclones, and donations in kind or in cash.'

In recent years, Mozambique has seen a significant increase in the frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters. During the 2024-2025 rainy season, the country was affected by tropical cyclones Chido, Dikeledi, and Jude, which struck the northern provinces, already weakened by humanitarian pressure due to terrorist attacks in some districts of Cabo Delgado province.

