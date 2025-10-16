Mozambique: Terrorists Killed At Least 16 Teachers in Eight Years

Maputo — The Islamist terrorists that have been carrying out acts of extreme violence in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have killed at least 16 teachers in eight years.

According to the country's National Organization of Teachers (ONP), in a message sent to the governor of Cabo Delgado, Valige Tauabo, on the occasion of Mozambican Teacher's Day, which was celebrated on 12 October, in addition to the 16 dead, several teachers were forced to abandon their homes and jobs due to the attacks.

According to the organization, some teachers have been forced to return to their places of work, "despite knowing that the security conditions are poor in almost all districts affected by the insurgency.'

The ONP accuses the government of not providing support in the places where teachers have taken refuge with their families. "The teachers in the districts of Mocímboa da Praia, Muidumbe, Macomia, and, more recently, Palma, are always fleeing. Life is difficult for us. Even so, we are forced to return there', a teacher cited by the ONP said.

According to United Nations reports, all 17 districts in Cabo Delgado province have been affected by conflict, displacing 1.3 million people, many of them repeatedly, since the jihadist raids began in October 2017.

Since 2017, the terrorists' incursions have usually been limited to Cabo Delgado. However, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has warned that the violence is tending to spread to other regions, especially to coastal districts in Nampula.

Over the last two weeks, according to IOM, 40,000 people were forced to flee their homes in Cabo Delgado and Nampula as a result of jihadist raids.