Africa: Gachagua Hails Odinga As 'Lion of Africa' and Father of Kenya's Democracy

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has paid an emotional tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as "the father of our democracy" and "the indefatigable lion of Africa."

In a statement posted on his official X account, Gachagua expressed his condolences to Mama Ida Odinga, their children, and the entire Odinga family, joining the nation in mourning what he called a monumental loss.

"Baba Raila Odinga, may you rest well. To the family -- your spouse Mama Ida Odinga and your children -- my family and I join you in prayer during this difficult moment," Gachagua wrote.

"My deepest sympathies to you and to the people of the Republic of Kenya."

Gachagua, who partnered with President William Ruto to earn a narrow 51% victory in the 2022 presidential election, lauded Odinga's lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and democratic freedom, calling him "a formidable hero of Kenya's Second Liberation."

"You faced brutal regimes' brutality, you were tortured, jailed, abducted, and detained severally for Kenya. When the history of Africa's Pan-Africanism is written, your chapter as the indefatigable lion of Africa will attract many readers," Gachagua said.

Reflecting on Odinga's storied public life, Gachagua highlighted his many roles -- from university lecturer and civil servant to Member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister, and Prime Minister -- noting that in each, he left "a trail of success and impact indelible in Kenya's history."

He further praised Odinga's pivotal contribution to the fight for multiparty democracy and the enactment of the 2010 Constitution, saying his name will forever remain synonymous with Kenya's democratic evolution.

"It will be remembered that you were at the forefront in the fight for Kenya's democracy and liberation of Kenya on many firsts. Kenya's multiparty democracy and the Constitution of Kenya 2010 -- a race you strongly stood in for -- we, the people of Kenya, shall never forget," Gachagua stated.

Despite acknowledging that he and Odinga often stood on opposing political sides, Gachagua admitted deep admiration for Odinga's political strategy and resilience.

"Much as we have never been on the same political side, I have had strong admiration of Raila Odinga's art of forming and sustaining a strong political party that survived four general elections," he said.

"I remain amazed by his choice of quality legislators to fly the party flag and eloquently articulate party policies and the people they represented."

Gachagua concluded his message with a poetic farewell:

"You are a hero celebrated home and away; you have not gone, Raila Odinga -- you have just faded away. Rest in peace, Baba, and may perpetual light shine upon you forever."

After the seismic victory in 2022, Gachagua went on to fall dramatically with Ruto. He was impeached and removed from office, and had since reconciled with Odinga and apologised to his supporters for some of his hard line rhetoric during the elections.

Odinga died on Wednesday morning from a hospital in India where he had been receiving treatment for an unspecified health condition.