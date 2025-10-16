Rwandan Lawmaker to Head Regional Anti-Corruption Parliamentary Network

Clement Musangabatware, a lawmaker from Rwanda, is the new President of the East African Parliamentary Network against Corruption (EAPNAC), following his election to the position on October 14.

He will head the network meant to strengthen the region's collective fight against corruption and promote good governance, transparency and accountability within the East African Community (EAC) framework for a term of two years and a half, renewable once.

He was picked to head the entity during a vote held in Arusha, Tanzania, in which members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elected the first leadership for EAPNAC.

The elections, held during an EALA plenary sitting, brought together its members from all eight partner states.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Before being an EALA lawmaker from Rwanda, Musangabatware assumed various roles, including being the Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and fighting Corruption for seven years, from 2013 to 2020.

ALSO READ: Women dominate as Rwanda votes EALA legislators

Speaking after his election, Musangabatware thanked his colleagues for the trust placed in him and pledged to lead EAPNAC with dedication, inclusivity, and integrity.

He stated that the new leadership will prioritise collaboration with national parliaments, anti-corruption agencies, civil society, and development partners to strengthen governance across the region.

"EAPNAC will continue to be a strong voice in ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly and that transparency and integrity remain central to the East African Community's development agenda," Musangabatware said.

"We must work collectively to build systems that prevent corruption, hold leaders accountable, and restore public confidence in our institutions."

ALSO READ: EAC states need collective action against corruption

Musangabatware will be deputised by MP Kurgat Zipporah Jesang Kering (from Kenya) as Vice President, while MP Babirye Kadogo Veronica (from Uganda) assumes the position of Treasurer, and MP Jogo Woda Jeremiah Odok (from South Sudan) takes on the role of Secretary General.

In addition, the Assembly elected Focal Persons (Chapter Representatives) from each Partner State to ensure effective coordination and implementation of EAPNAC activities at the national and regional levels. They include MP Gladness Salema -Tanzania; MP Mary Mugyenyi Rutamwebwa - Uganda; MP Kennedy Kalonzo Musyoka - Kenya; MP Matthias Harebamungu - Rwanda; MP Olivier Nkurunziza - Burundi; MP François Ngate Mangu - DR Congo; and Kennedy Ayason Mukulia - South Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

EAPNAC serves as a regional platform bringing together legislators from all EAC Partner States to coordinate anti-corruption initiatives, promote ethical leadership, and advocate for reforms that enhance transparency and accountability. Since its establishment, the network has played a crucial role in building legislative capacity to combat corruption and uphold good governance across the Community.

The election of the new Executive Committee marks a renewed chapter for EAPNAC as it seeks to scale up its advocacy efforts, support implementation of regional anti-corruption frameworks, and reinforce the role of parliaments in promoting integrity across East Africa.