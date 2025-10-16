Rwanda: Davido Adds Kigali On His '5ive' Album Tour

BK Arena, Kigali, will December 5 become Davido's next stop for his "5IVE" Alive album Tour, The New Times can confirm.

It will not be Davido's first show in Kigali. The Grammy-nominated superstar is returning to the Rwandan capital for the fourth time in two years. He twice traveled to Kigali for Giants of Africa and the Trace Awards and Festival in 2023 and was most recently spotted in the city earlier this year during the Africa CEO Forum.

Speaking to The New Times, Bruce Intore, one of the show organisers, said hosting the 5IVE Tour in Kigali is a big win for Rwanda, as the tour will only visit a few cities across the continent.

"At Intore Entertainment, we're beyond excited to bring Davido's 5IVE Tour to Rwanda! It's going to be a massive show, and we can't wait to give fans an unforgettable experience," Intore said.

The 5IVE Alive Tour celebrates Davido's fifth studio album, 5IVE, which dropped in April 2025. The 17-track album has been a worldwide success, blending Afrobeats with R&B, Reggaeton, and Dancehall.

The tour will arrive in Kigali after a successful North American leg and a homecoming concert in Nigeria scheduled for November.

Davido's international run has included a landmark performance at London-based Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside American rapper 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige, followed by sold-out shows across North America with rising Nigerian stars Victony and Morravey.

His accomplishments include multiple MTV Awards, a BET Award, Soul Train Awards and The Headies to name just a few.