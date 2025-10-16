Malawi: Women in Parliament - Rising From 40 to 48 - Progress or Political Plateau?

When the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced the results of the 2025 Parliamentary Elections, one number stood out -- 48 women elected to the 229-member National Assembly. Up from 40 in the previous Parliament, it marks an increase of just eight.

Some call it a victory worth celebrating. Others, however, see a sobering reminder that Malawi's gender equality journey remains painfully slow -- especially against the backdrop of newly created constituencies that pushed the total number of parliamentary seats from 193 to 229.

So, is this rise a breakthrough, a breakdown, or simply a sign that we're stuck?

A Step Forward, But a Small One

At 21 percent representation, women's presence in Parliament remains far from the 50:50 dream enshrined in Malawi's gender equality agenda. Still, many observers insist progress, however modest, is progress.

"Women have secured representation in districts such as Rumphi, Neno, Nkhotakota, and Nkhata Bay -- areas where female leadership was historically weak," said Sarah Kambilinya, Oxfam Malawi's Policy Programme Manager. "This is an important step toward inclusive democracy."

Kambilinya attributes the slow but steady rise to years of mentorship and advocacy led by organizations like Oxfam, WOLREC, and CCSS, supported by the EU, Irish Aid, and the Embassy of Iceland.

"The increase in both women and youth representation in Parliament is proof that collective efforts are bearing fruit," she said. "But to reach real equality, we must now push harder for women and young leaders to influence transformative policies."

Old Faces, New Energy

This year's election also saw familiar female political heavyweights make a comeback. Patricia Kaliati, Mary Maulidi Khembo, Emily Chinthu Banda, and Glezelder Jeffrey have all reclaimed their seats after losing them in 2020.

Jeffrey, who now represents Nkhotakota Chia, says her return was a battle won through resilience and party support.

"It was never meant to be easy," she said. "But with the backing of MCP chiefs and local structures, I made it back to Parliament."

Her victory -- and those of other re-elected women -- signals that Malawian voters are slowly regaining confidence in female leadership, even in traditionally conservative regions.

The Reality Check

Still, the figures tell a more sobering story. With 36 new constituencies created, women's representation should have risen significantly if Malawi were truly moving toward gender parity. Instead, it has merely nudged upward -- from 40 of 193 seats (20.7%) to 48 of 229 (21%).

That's a gain of just 0.3 percentage points.

To many gender advocates, this calls for introspection.

"Yes, it's progress, but we can't afford to call this a victory lap," said Maggie Kathewera Banda, Executive Director of the NGO-Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN). "We celebrate the women who made it, but we must admit -- the political terrain remains hostile to women."

Kathewera Banda pointed out that women faced funding constraints, intimidation, and cultural resistance during campaigns.

"Given how tough the environment was, this progress deserves acknowledgment. But celebration should come with urgency -- we need systemic reforms to make the playing field truly level," she added.

Signs of Change -- or Tokenism?

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has attempted to project a gender-sensitive image, appointing Patricia Wiskes and Martha Ngwira as Chief Whip and Deputy Chief Whip in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the UTM Party has announced its backing of Catherine Mzumara, its Vice President for the North, for the position of Deputy Speaker.

While these appointments signal intent, critics warn that symbolic gestures must not replace structural change.

"We've seen this before -- a few women elevated to visible positions while the broader system remains male-dominated," one political analyst observed. "We need policy enforcement, not publicity stunts."

The Bottom Line

Forty-eight female MPs out of 229 is progress, but it's also proof that Malawi is crawling toward equality when it should be sprinting.

The rise is not a downfall, but it's hardly a triumph. It's a reminder -- that breaking patriarchal ceilings requires more than electoral wins; it demands a cultural and political overhaul that places women's leadership at the core, not the periphery, of national development.

Until then, the story of Malawi's women in Parliament remains the same: a few steps forward, and a thousand barriers still standing.