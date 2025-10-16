Uganda Govt Mourns Raila Odinga

The government has joined Kenya and the wider East African community in mourning the death of veteran opposition leader Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as "a man who put the love of his nation above self."

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda's Minister for ICT and National Guidance, expressed deep sorrow over Odinga's passing, hailing him as a statesman who "cherished democratic governance and unity for humanity."

"We join our brothers and sisters in Kenya in mourning a great son of Africa," Baryomunsi said.

"Raila was not just a political figure; he was a reconciler, a bridge-builder who put country first. Even after defeat, he would reach across the aisle to make peace for the progress of Kenya."

Raila Odinga, 80, died early Monday morning, leaving behind decades of political struggle and statesmanship that shaped Kenya's democracy and inspired many across Africa.

The son of Kenya's first vice president, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Raila rose to become one of the continent's most influential opposition leaders, contesting the presidency five times without success.

Despite never holding the top seat, Odinga's presence "always shook the country" and compelled ruling governments to seek reconciliation, Baryomunsi noted.

"He was a big political figure to reckon with. Even in loss, he chose peace--be it with former President Kibaki during the 2008 coalition or with President Ruto in recent years. That's a rare form of leadership."

Governance expert Henry Muguzi described Odinga as "politically blessed but unlucky," yet one whose "legacy in promoting democracy will remain etched in East African history."

Former Ugandan ambassador Edith Ssempala echoed the sentiment, calling him "a continental thinker whose political frontiers extended beyond Kenya."

Odinga's influence also stretched into continental politics. In 2021, he vied for the Chairmanship of the African Union Commission, losing to Djibouti's envoy.

"Even in defeat," Ssempala noted, "he maintained his dignity and continued advocating for Africa's unity."

The Ugandan government said it would coordinate with Nairobi for Odinga's official send-off. "We stand with Kenya in this moment of grief," Baryomunsi said.

"Raila's story teaches us that leadership is not about position, but purpose--about keeping faith with one's nation, no matter the outcome."

Raila Odinga's death marks the end of an era for Kenya's opposition politics--but his legacy of resilience, reconciliation, and hope for a democratic Africa will continue to echo far beyond the borders of his homeland.