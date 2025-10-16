Uganda: Food Rights Activists Urge Parliament to Prioritise Food and Nutrition Bill

Food rights activists, in collaboration with the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Food and Nutrition, have called upon the Business Committee of Parliament to prioritise the consideration of the Food and Nutrition Bill 2025.

The bill, moved by Kigulu South Mp Milton Muwuma, aims to promote human rights, particularly the right to adequate food and nutrition for individuals or groups threatened by hunger and malnutrition in Uganda.

"This bill is crucial for addressing the persistent challenges of hunger and malnutrition in our country," said Mp Milton during the signing of an agreement between the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Food and Nutrition and FIAN Uganda at Parliament.

The agreement underscores the commitment of both parties to work together in promoting the right to adequate food and nutrition for all Ugandans.

According to the parliamentary forum, the bill will provide a framework for addressing malnutrition and promoting nutrition security in the country.

The bill's development has involved consultations with stakeholders, including the Nutrition Society of Uganda and Right2Grow Uganda.

The activists emphasise that prioritising the Food and Nutrition Bill will be a significant step towards addressing Uganda's food insecurity challenges and promoting the well-being of its citizens.

With millions of Ugandans facing food insecurity and malnutrition remaining alarmingly high, particularly among women and children, the need for this legislation cannot be overstated.