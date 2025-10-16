Ethiopia On Transformative Journey to Realize Climate Resilient Economy - Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has embarked on a transformative journey to realize a climate-resilient economy, demonstrating what is possible when political will aligns with practical action, Transport and Logistics Minister Alemu Sime said.

The 4th Africa E-Mobility Week (AEW2025) is underway at the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa.

Addressing the occasion, the Transport and Logistics Minister said Ethiopia has embarked on a transformative journey to a climate-resilient economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The country's approach recognizes that climate action is not an environmental imperative but an unprecedented economic opportunity, he elaborated.

In this regard, Alemu noted that Ethiopia has planted 48 billion trees over the past six years through its Green Legacy Initiative, which has significantly impacted on ecosystem restoration and food security.

According to him, 98 percent of Ethiopia's energy is generated from renewable resources such as hydro, wind, and solar.

The recently inaugurated GERD alone generates over 5,000 megawatts of clean energy, the Minister added.

For him, the nation's green transition represents one of the most visible and impactful demonstrations of its climate strategy.

"Our progress today demonstrates what is possible when political will aligns with practical action," Alemu underscored.

Africa E-Mobility Alliance Managing Director Warren Ondanje stressed the need to accelerate endeavors in connecting the continent through renewable energy resources.

Africa E-Mobility Week is a platform, bringing pertinent stakeholders to discuss solutions to Africa's transport, energy, and environmental challenges, he said.

The event has brought together policymakers, investors, innovators, and industry leaders from across Africa to accelerate the transition toward zero-emission and sustainable transport systems, it was learned.

Africa E-Mobility Week 2025 serves as a continental checkpoint -- aligning regional and national efforts toward a just and accelerated electric transition.