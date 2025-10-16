South Africa: Over 77 000 Candidates to Sit for Matric Exams in the Western Cape

15 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams set to get underway next week, 77 442 candidates are set to sit for the examinations in the Western Cape.

"Of these, 67 606 are full-time matric candidates, while 9 836 are part-time or repeat candidates. We have 3 231 more full-time candidates writing than in 2024," said Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier.

The exams will start on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, with 12 736 candidates sitting for the computer applications technology (CAT) practical exam in the morning.

In total, 112 exam papers will be written by the time the exams end on 26 November 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As in previous years, Maynier said the subject with the largest number of candidates is Mathematical Literacy, with 53 206 candidates writing Paper 1 on Friday, 31 October 2025, and Paper 2 on Monday, 3 November 2025.

On the other end of the scale, two subjects have a single candidate writing in the Western Cape, and that is Sesotho First Additional Language, and Setswana Home Language.

Maynier stated that managing the exams is a large administrative task, with candidates scheduled to write at 473 exam centres and 2 046 trained invigilators appointed to closely monitor the proceedings.

Marking will begin in December, with 954 000 examination scripts being marked by 4 190 markers.

"We appreciate the incredible work that our examination officials do each year to ensure that the exams run smoothly. Our matrics and their teachers have also put in a tremendous amount of work to prepare for these exams, so we appeal to everyone in our province to put the best interests of our candidates first during the exam period.

"We wish our candidates all the best for the final days of revision and look forward to celebrating with them when the results are released," Maynier said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.