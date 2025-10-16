Somalia, Azerbaijan Sign Visa Waiver Deal for Diplomatic Passports

Kampala, Oct 15, 2025 — Somalia and Azerbaijan have signed an agreement waiving visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, officials said Wednesday.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of a conference in Kampala, Uganda, by Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar Balcad, and Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Samir Sharifov.

Somalia's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hamza Adan Xaadow, and Somali Ambassador to Uganda, Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, were present at the signing ceremony.

During their meeting, the two ministers also discussed strengthening bilateral ties, which have grown steadily in recent years.

The agreement marks a step forward in Somalia's efforts to reassert its international presence and expand its diplomatic network, officials said.