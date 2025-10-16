South Africa: Suspended Minister Mchunu Fights to Clear His Name in Parliament

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is set to testify for two days before Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into claims of corruption and interference in police operations.

Mchunu denies ties to murder-accused businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala and insists he cancelled the R360-million police tender himself.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu will appear before Parliament's ad hoc committee on Thursday morning to respond to allegations of corruption and political interference.

The committee, chaired by Soviet Lekganyane, is investigating serious claims about irregular police contracts and the disbandment of key task teams. Mchunu will testify for two days, facing questions from MPs about his alleged role in political meddling.

His appearance follows claims made in July by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of ordering the disbandment of the political killings task team which is a move said to fall outside his powers.

Mkhwanazi also alleged that Mchunu had links to corrupt businessmen and protected figures tied to organised crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mchunu soon after the allegations surfaced and appointed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate.

In his written submission, Mchunu denied all wrongdoing, saying he has "never met" murder-accused businessman Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala and has not received money from him. He also denied close ties with ANC figure Brown Mogotsi, saying their contact was limited to party matters.

Mchunu said he learned of Matlala's R360-million police tender through the media and ordered an internal audit before cancelling the contract in May this year.

"How can the very person said to have benefited from Matlala's generosity be the one to cancel his contract?" Mchunu wrote.

The ad hoc committee will sit again at 11am on Thursday.