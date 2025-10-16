Zimbabwe: Luveve Murders Twist - Police Name Victims of Chigumira Shops Bloodbath

Bongani Ndlovu, Deputy Echo Editor

POLICE in Bulawayo have identified the two men who were brutally murdered at Chigumira Shops in Luveve suburb in the early hours of Wednesday, as the investigation into the grisly double killing gathers pace.

Acting Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu, said the victims are Bishop Ncube (46) of Lobengula West and Malach Ndlovu (40) of Luveve.

The pair was attacked around 2AM on October 15, in what police suspect was a violent altercation involving seven unidentified men believed to be illegal miners.

"Police are investigating two murder cases which occurred at Chigumira Shops in Luveve, Bulawayo, where two male adults were killed. One of the victims, Bishop Ncube, was found bleeding profusely inside a bar with a stab wound on the forehead and a deep cut on the left thigh. He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival," said Assistant Inspector Ndlovu.

She said investigators later followed a trail of blood from the bar's main gate, leading to the discovery of another body nearby.

"The second victim, identified as Malach Ndlovu, was found lying on the ground with deep stab wounds. His body was also taken to Mpilo Hospital for a post-mortem," she added.

Police have appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"We urge members of the public to resolve their disputes amicably rather than resorting to ferocity, which often leads to unnecessary loss of life," said Assistant Inspector Ndlovu.

The latest development comes as residents of Luveve remain on edge, describing the murders as one of the most shocking acts of violence to rock the area in recent months.