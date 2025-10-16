Zimbabwe: Spartans Out to Maintain Dominance

Zimpapers Sports Hub

AS the countdown to the Ecocash National Sprint Gala continues, reigning champions Spartans have set their eyes on retaining the title.

The two-day swimming competition is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Bulawayo City Pool.

Twenty-three clubs are expected to grace this year's edition.

Spartans are fielding 43 swimmers for the meet.

After dominating last year's competition, coach Lindsy Tudor-Cole is hopeful of another good show this year.

"Obviously we won the gala last year, so we hope to do well.

"I mean, we have got new little ones competing for the first time in a National Sprint Gala, so they are very excited."

Some of her top swimmers that made the team travelling to Bulawayo include Alexis Johnsen and Neema Bhulabhai.