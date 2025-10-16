Zimbabwe: Cybercrime Explosion - 90 Percent of African Firms Hit By Hackers

Harare — A SHOCKING 90 percent of African businesses have suffered cyberattacks in the past year, exposing the continent's digital vulnerability as online criminals tighten their grip on the corporate world.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti revealed the alarming figures during the inaugural National Cybersecurity Conference and Expo held in Harare on Wednesday.

The event, themed "Securing Zimbabwe's Digital Future: From Policy to Practice," brought together experts and policymakers to tackle the growing threat of cybercrime.

"In Africa, more than 90 percent of businesses have experienced at least one form of cyberattack in the past year, with phishing and ransomware being the most common," said Deputy Minister Phuti.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the African Union Commission estimates that the continent loses over US$4 billion annually to cybercrime, money that could be used for health, education, and innovation.

"Globally, cybercrime is projected to cost over US$10.5 trillion a year by 2025, up from US$3 trillion in 2015. These figures are not meant to alarm us but to remind us that digital trust is the new currency of development. Without it, innovation cannot thrive," he said.

Phuti noted that Zimbabwe has made progress through the Cyber and Data Protection Act, which provides a legal framework for prosecuting offenders and protecting personal data.

"Policy alone is not enough. True success lies in effective implementation, where skills, institutions, and technology converge to build resilience," he said.

The Deputy Minister said the ongoing conference serves as a platform to turn words into action and forge partnerships that strengthen the country's digital defences.

Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire