Zimbabwe: Irvine's Donates Eggs, Chickens to Danhiko to Mark the World Egg Day

IRVINE's Group last week donated 3 600 eggs and 100 kilogrammes of chicken meat to Danhiko Project, a Harare-based welfare organisation that caters for physically handcapped people to mark the 29th anniversary of the World Egg Day.

The World Egg Day was established by the International Egg Commission in 1966 in Vienna, Austria, to raise awareness about eggs' high nutritional value to human beings.

It is celebrated on the second Friday of October every year, during which people, globally, organise fundraising events, parties, marketing campaigns, and cook-alongs to celebrate the day.

Zimbabwe's largets poultry firm Irvine's, however, took the opportunity to extend a philanthropic hand to Danhiko.

According to Irvine's, this kind gesture shows the importance of eggs as a valuable source of nutrition, demonstrating the company's commitment to giving back to the community.

Speaking during the handover, Irvine's commercial director Mr Wilfred Marerwa said the donation was testament to the company"s dedication to supporting local initiatives and promoting food security.

"Our presence here today reflects our continued investment in our communities and reminds us why we do what we do and our main job is to produce affordable, high-quality protein for all Zimbabweans and ensure that it reaches those who need it the most.

"Eggs are more than just a source of food. They are a way to strengthen local communities and we create opportunities for farmers and their families. Within the selling chain, we do have distributors looking at young people," said Mr Marerwa.

For a decade, Irvine's has maintained a strong partnership with Danhiko Project, providing support through donations of eggs and chickens.

This enduring relationship extends beyond mere philanthropic ties, demonstrating a deep commitment to community upliftment and social responsibility.

Director of Danhiko Project Mr Witness Magulula expressed heartfelt gratitude during the handover ceremony, saying he was happy for enduring support from the country's biggest poultry products producer.

"We continue to enjoy the eggs which are packed with natural nutrition. We appreciate so much the support we are getting from Irvine's. Commemorating this day, this year with you is an honour to our organisation," said Mr Magulula.

Vice chairperson of Danhiko Board of Trustees Mrs Margarete Mbizvo lauded Irvine's for its generous donation, saying the donation highlights the strong relationship between Irvine's and Danhiko Project, with the former consistently donating eggs and chickens

to the institution over the past decade.

"I would like to thank Irvine's for a great job they are doing in the production of eggs and chickens on a large scale to the extent that they are supplying the whole nation. They are also extending their market to an international level. We want to thank them for the

job that they are doing.

"We would want to thank them especially for coming down to the institution of Danhiko. They are doing a great job by contributing immensely to the health of our learners. We are grateful for remembering us and commemorating the World Egg Day at this

institution," she said.

Irvine's has been producing chickens and eggs in Southern Africa since the 1950s and the company has grown to produce over 1,5 million day-old chicks per week across Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.