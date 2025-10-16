Zimbabwe: ACB Names Squads for Zimbabwe Tour

Brandon Moyo ,Zimpapers Sports Hub

AFGHANISTAN Cricket Board's (ACB) National Selection Committee, on Wednesday, announced the national team's squads for the one-off Test match and the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to get underway at Harare Sports Club next week.

Left-arm fast bowler Bashir Ahmad, who recently made appearances in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20Is for Afghanistan, and was also part of the Test squad on the last tour to Zimbabwe, retains his place in the squad.

Right arm fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, and the right-arm leg spinner Khalil Gurbaz, who impressed in the domestic red ball season, have been called up for the Test squad.

In addition, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Shahidullah Kamal has also been added to both squads. Rashid Khan will be rested as a precaution to prioritise his well-being and sustained performance for the visitors' upcoming international events.

Fast-bowler Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sediqullah Atal, and Shams Ur Rahman have been added to the reserve pool.

Middle-order batter Ijaz Ahmadzai, who made his T20I debut earlier in 2024, makes a comeback to the T20I side. Alongside him, Shahidullah Kamal, who had an impressive SCL season, has been drafted to the T20I squad for the series.

The tour will open with the Test from October 20 to 24, marking Zimbabwe's 10th Test of a busy 2025 calendar that has already seen them face Ireland, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

The teams will then shift focus to the shorter format for three T20Is on October 29 and 31 October and November 2.

Afghanistan's Test Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhel (WK), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, and Bashir Ahmad.

Reserves: Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sediqullah Atal, and Shams Ur Rahman

Afghanistan's T20I Squad:

Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai.