Zimbabwe: Single Mother Appeals for Help to Care for Child With Rare Skin Condition

Michelle Musandinyoze

A single mother of two, aged 24, is appealing for assistance to take care of her 3-year-old second-born child, who suffers from a rare skin condition, explaining the situation as overwhelming.

Ms Kudzaishe Moyo, mother to the three-year-old child, said that her son was diagnosed with the rare skin condition at birth whilst she has been struggling to keep up with finances to buy skin care products, medication, and other medical bills as her husband gave up on them.

Ms Moyo said that the child's body was swollen at birth which later subsided, however Danny has never really experienced a normal childhood as he cannot play with other kids who usually love peeling his skin which is painful.

"I have been surviving from doing piece jobs and hairdressing, apart from that, l have no other source of income, "she said.

"I also live with my mother in law ,my husband and my relatives chased me away when l went back home to live with them saying that they did not want to take care of my child because of his condition," she said.

She said that her parents died when she was young and the relatives have stigma towards the child which forces her to live with her mother-in-law.

As a result of the condition, Ms Moyo said that the child has been struggling to gain weight with doctors saying they are less chances of the condition going away in the future.

Ms Moyo is appealing for financial assistance amounting to $75 dollars which would help her consult medical practitioners to conduct further tests on her child.

She is also appealing for assistance in kind, saying that her son is required to eat a diet rich in vitamins and proteins, as he is allergic to fish and other sea foods.

Well-wishers willing to assist can contact her on 0774970794 or send emails to editor@chronicle.co.zw